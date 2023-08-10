What's new

Senior Taliban cleric terms cross-border attacks against Islam

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
98,378
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,,..,

Senior Taliban cleric terms cross-border attacks against Islam​

Any violation of the government's permission would be terrorism and not holy war, says cleric

News Correspondent
August 10, 2023


Rauf1691670733-0.png


A senior cleric of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Mufti Abdul Rauf, has termed cross-border attacks from the country to Pakistan or any other neighbouring country as un-Islamic and haraam.

Rauf, in a video message on Twitter, differentiated between the various forms of jihad or holy war and said the form of jihad which is compulsory for all Muslims and citizens is when a country's soil is invaded or suffers from foreign intrusions.

He further said that preventive or proactive jihad would always be conditional on permission given by the rulers or the government of the country and any violation of the government's permission would be terrorism and not holy war.

Earlier, Pakistan sought a public decree from the Afghan Taliban chief declaring activities of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as un-Islamic.

The demand from Pakistan for an explicit order by Taliban Supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada came after the recent surge in cross border terrorist attacks.

Pakistan dispatched a senior diplomat to Kabul for a three-day trip with a clear message that the interim Afghan government will have to abide by the commitment it made with the international community in Doha Agreement.

Afghan interim defence minister Mullah Yaqub in an interview earlier this week revealed that the Taliban chief declared that people going to launch attacks outside the country was not jihad. He did not name any country but the reference was apparently to Pakistan, which is upset with the current spike in terrorist attacks. However, official sources said this was not sufficient. Pakistan wants a clear and explicit decree from the Kandhar based Taliban chief, declaring TTP attacks against Pakistan un-Islamic.

Pakistan is also expressing concerns over the involvement of Afghan nationals in some of the terrorist attacks. Army Chief General Asim Munir on Monday issued a stern warning in Peshawar, saying that the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist attacks was detrimental to regional peace.


tribune.com.pk

Senior Taliban cleric terms cross-border attacks against Islam | The Express Tribune

Any violation of the government's permission would be terrorism and not holy war, says cleric
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Afghan supreme leader Akhundzada warns fighters against attacks abroad
Replies
4
Views
160
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
ghazi52
Afghan Taliban allege ‘dozens of Pakistanis’ involved in recent attacks
Replies
2
Views
98
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Haibatullah Akhunzada labels attacks on Pakistan as “haram”
Replies
2
Views
86
RAMPAGE
RAMPAGE
Muhammed45
Pakistan’s military chief warns Afghan Taliban against harboring militants as attacks spike
2 3
Replies
33
Views
654
Zhukov
Zhukov
ghazi52
Taliban kill IS ‘mastermind’ of Kabul airport attack: White House
Replies
0
Views
615
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom