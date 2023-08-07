What's new

Afghan supreme leader Akhundzada warns fighters against attacks abroad

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
98,291
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,.

Afghan supreme leader Akhundzada warns fighters against attacks abroad

AFP
August 7, 2023

KABUL: Afghanistan’s supreme leader has warned Taliban members against carrying out attacks abroad, the defence minister said, days after Islamabad hinted at involvement of “Afghan citizens” in suicide attacks inside Pakistan.

Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said in a speech to members of Afghanistan’s security forces, broadcast by state television on Saturday, that fighting outside Afghanistan is not religiously sanctioned jihad but rather war, which had been barred by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

“If anyone goes outside of Afghanistan for the goal of jihad, it won’t be called jihad,” Mr Akhundzada said, according to Mr Mujahid.

“If the emir prevents the Mujahideen from going to battle and they still do it, this is war, not jihad.”

The remarks come after Islamabad said militants behind a spate of suicide attacks in Pakistan were being helped by “Afghan citizens” across the border, days after a deadly bombing claimed by the militant Islamic State group near the shared frontier. Scores of people were killed and dozens others injured in a suicide attack during a convention of the government-allied Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl party in Bajaur district.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stopped short of accusing Afghanistan’s Taliban government of knowingly allowing attacks from its soil, but he did reportedly say militants were operating from “sanctuaries” in the neighbouring country.

Since the Taliban surged back to power in Afghanistan two years ago, Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in militant attacks focused on its western border regions, claimed by both the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and IS. The TTP has waged a bloody campaign of bombings and other attacks across Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities insist they do not allow the country’s soil to be used by armed groups plotting against other nations.


www.dawn.com

Afghan supreme leader Akhundzada warns fighters against attacks abroad

“If anyone goes outside of Afghanistan for the goal of jihad, it won’t be called jihad,” Akhundzada quoted as saying.
www.dawn.com
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
Mrc
M
INDIAPOSITIVE
delegations would be sent to Tehran and Kabul to “ask them to ensure that their soil is not used by terrorists against Pakistan”.
Replies
9
Views
893
Zhukov
Zhukov
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Afghan Taliban chief seeks 'good relations' with US
Replies
10
Views
2K
jamahir
jamahir
ghazi52
34 million Afghans in poverty under Taliban rule:
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Catalystic
Catalystic
ghazi52
Taliban confirm first floggings since supreme leader’s edict
2
Replies
16
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom