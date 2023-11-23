艹艹艹
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jul 7, 2016
- Messages
- 5,149
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Russia pivots to Chinese CPUs that aren't subject to US sanctions — Russia's homegrown Linux-based Alt OS now supports Chinese LoongArch chips
By Anton Shilov
published 5 days ago
First Russian Linux OS ported to LoongArch.
The Alt operating system developed by Moscow, Russia-based Basalt SPO has been recompiled to support Chinese Loongson processors based on the LoongArch architecture. Blacklisted Loongson has actively supported the porting process. The OS is available as a distro with a basic set of programs (Firefox, GIMP, LibreOffice) that can be installed on desktops, workstations, and servers. The company says the product is offered 'as is,' and its commercial distributives will be available later.
Alt is now the first Russian operating system capable of running on Loongson's processors based on the 64-bit LoongArch architecture, such as LS5000 and LS6000 series, which some in Russia consider alternatives to x86 CPUs from AMD and Intel. Recently, China lifted the export ban on Loongson's latest CPUs to Russia, which opened doors to using these processors in desktops, laptops, servers, storage equipment, and other applications.
The distro is based on the unstable, experimental branch of the Sisyphus project repository, which developers use to test new ideas and developments, including support for various processor architectures, reports CNews. The distro is available for download, but a stable release with LoongArch support is set for Q1 2024.
"In early 2024, Basalt SPO will release a new stable branch of the Sisyphus project repository — the Eleventh platform," said Alexei Novodvorsky, an advisor to the CEO of Basalt SPO. "We plan to release Alt OS p11 distributions, including distributions for the LoongArch platform in Q1 2024."
The Alt OS is only the first step towards broader support of LoongArch-based CPUs in Russia, but it is undoubtedly essential.
"Basalt SPO is presenting a unique technology — the first Russian operating system for the Loongarch64 architecture," said Sergey Trandin, CEO of Basalt SPO. "Loongarch64-based processors have recently entered the Russian market, which means organizations and enterprises face a large-scale task of adapting software to work with the Chinese architecture. The Alt operating systems can become a platform for testing such products."
Basalt SPO developers adapted the Alt OS for full-fledged work with Loongarch64 in just nine months. This quick result was possible thanks to the automation of the assembly process using its unique process flow called catch-up package assembly.
"The catch-up assembly technology significantly accelerates the process of adapting the OS for new architectures," said Trandin. "Originally, packages for Loongarch64 were assembled 'manually' — the assembly of the first thousand took about half a year. In July, an assembly line was set up for this platform, and the process proceeded much faster. Today, more than 16,000 software packages for the Chinese architecture have been compiled in the Sisyphus project repository, and their base is constantly replenished. The source codes of the Loongarch64 storage packages are also published and are developed as part of the Sisyphus project."
Software specialists from Loongson actively supported Basalt SPO by providing detailed documentation and modern Loongson-based servers for testing the OS.
Russia's adaptation of the Linux-based Alt to support the LoongArch architecture from China's Loongson company is a crucial development. On the one hand, by mating the Alt OS with Loongarch64 processors, Russia is moving towards greater technological independence from Western technologies and diversifying its use of processor technology. On the other hand, it introduces a dependency on Chinese technology.
China-Made Loongson CPUs Bound for Russia After Export Ban Lifted
By Anton Shilov
published October 14, 2023
In late 2022, the Chinese government banned exports of Loongson's latest LS5000-series CPUs to Russia, citing national security concerns. But in March 2023, the U.S. blacklisted Loongson and limited its access to American technologies, which is perhaps why the Chinese government decided to lift the ban on exports of these CPUs. As a result, at least two Russian companies are planning to produce Loongson-based systems, reports Kommersant.
Norsi-Trans and Promobit are leading the initiative, aiming to produce servers, storage systems, and computers powered by Loongson's 5000-series processors using the LoongArch architecture. So far, Norsi-Trans has purchased around 100 Loongson processors for the initial production phase. They have also received the green light for incorporation into the official registry of Russian electronics.
These Russian tech companies eye the Loongson processors as viable alternatives to their American counterparts from AMD and Intel. However, there is a slight catch: software support. Norsi-Trans will collaborate with Basalt SPO, an Alt operating system developer, to adapt the OS to work seamlessly with the Loongson processors. Meanwhile, it is unclear when Basalt SPO will tailor its OS for Loongson's CPUs.
The decisions by the Russian companies to opt for Loongson processors were made with strategic considerations. The Chinese government previously restricted these processors from export due to their critical technological significance, including applications in China's military-industrial complex. The loosening of these restrictions and the resurgence of Loongson processors in international collaborations coincide with rising geopolitical tensions. Essentially, Norsi-Trans and Prombit want to build a more self-sufficient tech ecosystem, less vulnerable to foreign sanctions and supply chain disruptions.
"Because the X86 and Arm architectures are controlled by the American and British governments, there is always a threat of disconnection or incorrect processor operation," said Grigory Sizonenk, chief executive of IVK, in a conversation with Kommersant. "Therefore, Loongson chips look more attractive.
However, despite these collaborative advancements, industry experts express caution. While mitigating reliance on American technologies, the move might introduce a new dependency on Chinese tech. Voices within the industry, such as the president of Russoft, Valentin Makarov, underscore the importance of negotiating mutual market and technology access with Chinese partners, ensuring a balanced technological exchange and collaboration.
"We will just replace dependence on American processors with the same dependence on Chinese ones," Makarov said. "Therefore, it is necessary to negotiate with Chinese partners for mirror access of Russian IT products to the Chinese market or access to Chinese technologies."
By Anton Shilov
published 5 days ago
First Russian Linux OS ported to LoongArch.
The Alt operating system developed by Moscow, Russia-based Basalt SPO has been recompiled to support Chinese Loongson processors based on the LoongArch architecture. Blacklisted Loongson has actively supported the porting process. The OS is available as a distro with a basic set of programs (Firefox, GIMP, LibreOffice) that can be installed on desktops, workstations, and servers. The company says the product is offered 'as is,' and its commercial distributives will be available later.
Alt is now the first Russian operating system capable of running on Loongson's processors based on the 64-bit LoongArch architecture, such as LS5000 and LS6000 series, which some in Russia consider alternatives to x86 CPUs from AMD and Intel. Recently, China lifted the export ban on Loongson's latest CPUs to Russia, which opened doors to using these processors in desktops, laptops, servers, storage equipment, and other applications.
The distro is based on the unstable, experimental branch of the Sisyphus project repository, which developers use to test new ideas and developments, including support for various processor architectures, reports CNews. The distro is available for download, but a stable release with LoongArch support is set for Q1 2024.
"In early 2024, Basalt SPO will release a new stable branch of the Sisyphus project repository — the Eleventh platform," said Alexei Novodvorsky, an advisor to the CEO of Basalt SPO. "We plan to release Alt OS p11 distributions, including distributions for the LoongArch platform in Q1 2024."
The Alt OS is only the first step towards broader support of LoongArch-based CPUs in Russia, but it is undoubtedly essential.
"Basalt SPO is presenting a unique technology — the first Russian operating system for the Loongarch64 architecture," said Sergey Trandin, CEO of Basalt SPO. "Loongarch64-based processors have recently entered the Russian market, which means organizations and enterprises face a large-scale task of adapting software to work with the Chinese architecture. The Alt operating systems can become a platform for testing such products."
Basalt SPO developers adapted the Alt OS for full-fledged work with Loongarch64 in just nine months. This quick result was possible thanks to the automation of the assembly process using its unique process flow called catch-up package assembly.
"The catch-up assembly technology significantly accelerates the process of adapting the OS for new architectures," said Trandin. "Originally, packages for Loongarch64 were assembled 'manually' — the assembly of the first thousand took about half a year. In July, an assembly line was set up for this platform, and the process proceeded much faster. Today, more than 16,000 software packages for the Chinese architecture have been compiled in the Sisyphus project repository, and their base is constantly replenished. The source codes of the Loongarch64 storage packages are also published and are developed as part of the Sisyphus project."
Software specialists from Loongson actively supported Basalt SPO by providing detailed documentation and modern Loongson-based servers for testing the OS.
Russia's adaptation of the Linux-based Alt to support the LoongArch architecture from China's Loongson company is a crucial development. On the one hand, by mating the Alt OS with Loongarch64 processors, Russia is moving towards greater technological independence from Western technologies and diversifying its use of processor technology. On the other hand, it introduces a dependency on Chinese technology.
China-Made Loongson CPUs Bound for Russia After Export Ban Lifted
By Anton Shilov
published October 14, 2023
In late 2022, the Chinese government banned exports of Loongson's latest LS5000-series CPUs to Russia, citing national security concerns. But in March 2023, the U.S. blacklisted Loongson and limited its access to American technologies, which is perhaps why the Chinese government decided to lift the ban on exports of these CPUs. As a result, at least two Russian companies are planning to produce Loongson-based systems, reports Kommersant.
Norsi-Trans and Promobit are leading the initiative, aiming to produce servers, storage systems, and computers powered by Loongson's 5000-series processors using the LoongArch architecture. So far, Norsi-Trans has purchased around 100 Loongson processors for the initial production phase. They have also received the green light for incorporation into the official registry of Russian electronics.
These Russian tech companies eye the Loongson processors as viable alternatives to their American counterparts from AMD and Intel. However, there is a slight catch: software support. Norsi-Trans will collaborate with Basalt SPO, an Alt operating system developer, to adapt the OS to work seamlessly with the Loongson processors. Meanwhile, it is unclear when Basalt SPO will tailor its OS for Loongson's CPUs.
The decisions by the Russian companies to opt for Loongson processors were made with strategic considerations. The Chinese government previously restricted these processors from export due to their critical technological significance, including applications in China's military-industrial complex. The loosening of these restrictions and the resurgence of Loongson processors in international collaborations coincide with rising geopolitical tensions. Essentially, Norsi-Trans and Prombit want to build a more self-sufficient tech ecosystem, less vulnerable to foreign sanctions and supply chain disruptions.
"Because the X86 and Arm architectures are controlled by the American and British governments, there is always a threat of disconnection or incorrect processor operation," said Grigory Sizonenk, chief executive of IVK, in a conversation with Kommersant. "Therefore, Loongson chips look more attractive.
However, despite these collaborative advancements, industry experts express caution. While mitigating reliance on American technologies, the move might introduce a new dependency on Chinese tech. Voices within the industry, such as the president of Russoft, Valentin Makarov, underscore the importance of negotiating mutual market and technology access with Chinese partners, ensuring a balanced technological exchange and collaboration.
"We will just replace dependence on American processors with the same dependence on Chinese ones," Makarov said. "Therefore, it is necessary to negotiate with Chinese partners for mirror access of Russian IT products to the Chinese market or access to Chinese technologies."