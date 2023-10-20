What's new

Chinese CPU Maker, Phytium Unveils Next-Gen Architecture, 3 GHz Chip on Par With 4 GHz AMD Zen 3

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
May 1, 2010
Messages
5,215
Reaction score
1
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia

Chinese CPU Maker, Phytium Unveils Next-Gen Architecture, 3 GHz Chip on Par With 4 GHz AMD Zen 3

Muhammad Zuhair•Oct 18, 2023 08:00 AM EDT151

Image Source: Phytium

Chinese chipmaker, Phytium, has unveiled its next generation of high-performing CPUs, competing with the likes of AMD and ARM.

Phytium Showcases Next-Gen CPU Architecture Performance For China's Server Markets, Strongly Competes Against AMD Zen 3 Architecture​

While you may be hearing about Phytium for the first time, in terms of market presence, they have been here for almost a decade, however confined to China only. The company started out by integrating the outdated SPARC instruction set and later on shifted its focus towards the ARM camp since this enabled it to reach high-performance targets and a more "well-developed" ecosystem.

Progressing with time, Phytium made noticeable strides in generational improvements, however, the company looks to make a decisive entry in the upcoming years. By now, Phytium has focused on three different industry domains, ranging from server applications to desktop and embedded products. The company has recently defined its future developments at the 2023 Integrated Circuit Application Innovation Forum, where it aims to compete with market offerings.

Chinese CPU Maker, Phytium Unveils Next-Gen Architecture, 3 GHz Chip on Par With 4 GHz Zen 3 2
Image Source: CNBeta

Based on the performance data officially disclosed by the company, it is revealed that they are prepping for their next-gen CPU release, called the "FTC870". The processor shows a whopping 20% generational improvement over its predecessor the "FTC860". Moreover, the FTC870 has also been benchmarked at the SPEC CPU2017 application, which is widely utilized for server CPUs. Official data reveals that the CPU is able to hold up against the ARM Neoverse N1, and even gives tough competition to the Neoverse N2 in some scenarios.

Most importantly, the chip competes favorably against AMD's Zen 3 CPUs. The FTC870 with a clock speed of 3 GHz is able to get within the reach of the AMD EPYC 7443 which runs at higher clocks of 4 GHz. The CPU also surpasses the performance of the ARM Neoverse N2 in the floating point tests while getting really close in the Integer benchmarks.

Chinese CPU Maker, Phytium Unveils Next-Gen Architecture, 3 GHz Chip on Par With 4 GHz Zen 3 3
Image Source: CNBeta

Now what Phytium has managed to obtain here, is indeed a breakthrough for Chinese server markets, since they have been "cut off" from cutting-edge components for a long time now. The harsh US sanctions have promoted the growth of "homegrown" equipment, and Phytium's FTC870 is a prime example of it. While this is official whether the disclosed figures are actually true, oftentimes, it is a completely different story when Chinese CPUs are benchmarked by individual reviewers.

Phytium's accomplishment would prove to be vital for Chinese server markets, especially since they are expected to grow tremendously in the upcoming years. It will be interesting to see how Phytium's architecture is received by the Chinese firms, since by the looks of it, they do pack great performance.

News Source: CNBETA
 
For some reason Loongson CPU never became successful in the market. I was curious to get a board if it became available, just to check out different architecture. But somehow it never came out of China, at least in quantity. Hope this succeeds.
 

Similar threads

N
C-DAC Develops India’s First Indigenous Arm-Based CPUs: Flagship AUM Chip With 96 Cores, 96 GB HBM3, 320W TDP, 2024 Launch
Replies
10
Views
1K
ssethii
ssethii
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Chinese Loongson chips coming in 2023, on par with 2020 x86 kit
Replies
9
Views
680
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia's CPU Substitution Plan Hits a Snag
Replies
11
Views
884
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Hamartia Antidote
Intel says one of its 13th Gen CPUs will hit 6GHz out of the box
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
beijingwalker
Huawei’s chip triumph is proof that US tech war on China is sheer folly
Replies
1
Views
179
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom