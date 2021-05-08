What's new

Russia offers Bangladesh Sputnik V jabs for $9.95 each

File labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine", March 24, 2021. REUTERS

Mohammad Al-Masum Molla

Russia has offered Bangladesh the Sputnik V vaccine at a rate of $9.95 for each dose.
Although a procurement agreement is yet to be signed between the two countries, the Bangladesh government wrote to the Russian authority asking them to reduce the price as it seemed to be high, said officials.


The Russian government sent a proposal early last week. After analysing the proposal, the Bangladesh government replied saying the price should be negotiated further.
"We have proposed for price negotiations. But the price of the double dose of Sputnik V is less than the single dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines," a top health ministry official told The Daily Star yesterday.
The Bangladesh government also proposed that the Russian authority will have to take the responsibility if it fails to supply the vaccine in due time.
There is a gap between administrations of the two shots and that is why the supply of the second dose should reach Bangladesh on time, the official said.
The proposal also mentioned that 50 percent of the price of the vaccine should be paid in advance, said the official.
Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque told The Daily Star that they got the agreement document from the foreign ministry on Monday.
Sputnik V has been priced at about $10 per shot in other countries, according to media reports.
"We are trying to sign the agreement at the earliest," the minister said.
The government also approved in principle the local coproduction of Russia's Sputnik V involving Bangladeshi drug makers.
On April 27, the government authorised emergency use of Sputnik V in the country.
Bangladesh's mass inoculation programme suffered serious setbacks after the Indian government restricted the export of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India.
Due to vaccine shortage, the government suspended administering the first doses from April 26.
However, the emergency use authorisation of Sputnik V means there is no bar to importing and administering that vaccine. Health officials said they can resume the first dose of vaccination once the Russian vaccine arrives.
Sputnik V is the second vaccine the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) approved after giving the go ahead to Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine, on January 4.
The Russian vaccine has been registered in around 60 countries and is currently in use in some of those countries.
Russia approved the Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use in August last year. The country claimed that its efficacy is around 91 percent.

The Ronin said:
Isn't that costlier than UK/Indian vaccine? I think we gotta pay 500 taka more for this. Another Mig-35/Su-35/30 style Russian mafia rip-off?
Wasn't there a Bangladeshi company globe biotech company that's had its vaccine in the testing phase?
 
The Ronin said:
Isn't that costlier than UK/Indian vaccine? I think we gotta pay 500 taka more for this. Another Mig-35/Su-35/30 style Russian mafia rip-off?
I was about to say exactly that but have decided to hold back because:
1. the AZ vaccine is exceptionally cheap. The other vaccines cost the same as or more than Sputnik V
2. Russia is charging other countries the same

I was initially against getting Sputnik and other EMA unapproved vaccines but given the situation in neighbouring India and flood of BD returnees from the country, I am now in favour of rapid mass vaccination of the population with any available vaccine that is being deployed by multiple countries.

The longer the virus is allowed to prevail amongst our population, the further it will mutate and gain strength putting everyone including those already vaccinated in danger.
What if a Noakhailla or Barishailla Covid strain appears and destroys the planet?

I say go for Sputnik V.

If something goes wrong to any of the recipients, we can send them to Belarus for overhaul.
Tom-tom said:
Wasn't there a Bangladeshi company globe biotech company that's had its vaccine in the testing phase?
Look at the size of our population. We can't rely on 2-3 vaccines. Go all in on any available vaccine.
 
Dumb BD government.

Stop haggling over the price as that is the same as everyone else is paying and much cheaper than other vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

BD just needs AstraZeneca, Sputnik and it’s own homegrown vaccine and it will be good. Chinese vaccine procurement was a bad move and anyway apart from free 500,00 doses this month no new doses till December for a vaccine less effective than the others.
 
UKBengali said:
Dumb BD government.

Stop haggling over the price as that is the same as everyone else is paying and much cheaper than other vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

BD just needs AstraZeneca, Sputnik and it’s own homegrown vaccine and it will be good. Chinese vaccine procurement was a bad move and anyway apart from free 500,00 doses this month no new doses till December for a vaccine less effective than the others.
Your pots shows, no know nothing about Vaccines.
 
My-Analogous said:
Your pots shows, no know nothing about Vaccines.
Ask Erdogan what he thinks about the Chinese vaccine he has been using since January. Turkey went into lockdown this month as 300 people are day were dying.
 
UKBengali said:
Ask Erdogan what he thinks about the Chinese vaccine he has been using since January. Turkey went into lockdown this month as 300 people are day were dying.
Stop spreading fake shyt mate.My father got vaccinated with Chinese vaccine Sinpharm and he is perfectly allright.SHOT 2 doses ..its been over 2 months.Same goes for my mother.Everyonez tryin to spread shyt against China.Grow up man
 
thunderr said:
Stop spreading fake shyt mate.My father got vaccinated with Chinese vaccine Sinpharm and he is perfectly allright.SHOT 2 doses ..its been over 2 months.Same goes for my mother.Everyonez tryin to spread shyt against China.Grow up man
I much rather look at the effect of 20 million vaccinations on the most vulnerable on Turkey by early May, compared to your personal anecdotes.

Both Chile and Turkish data suggests that the Chinese vaccine is not as good as the Western and probably Russian Sputnik.
Chile real world data suggests only 3% efficacy from symptons from single dose and 50-60% from two - although protection from severe disease would be a lot higher than these figures.

Me saying the truth is not going to make the vaccine less effective. I hope that the vaccine gives good protection to your family members and it is disappointing that Chinese vaccine did not have higher efficacy.
 
Destranator said:
I agree. We don't have time to negotiate. Check this out:
https://www.facebook.com/356336144441710/posts/5391190407622900
Those who criticise BD government over AstraZeneca deal with India do not understand the reality of the situation.

It is the cheapest vaccine by far at only 3 US dollars and so 6 dollars for 2 shots and India is the only source for this highly effective(70-80%) vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna costs 50-60 US dollars for 2 shots and Sputnik 20 US dollars for 2 shots.

The Chinese vaccine, less effective than the others, comes in at 25-30 US dollars for 2 shots.

Also there is the question of supply as well. Pakistan has administered less than 3 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, while BD is on around 9 million of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The areas where BD has messed up in vaccine procurement are not biting the cost bullet and already signed an agreement with Russia for Sputnik and not pushing its own home-grown mRNA vaccine harder. Who knows with the right support from BD goverment, BD's own vaccine might be ready now for innoculatuioin.
 
UKBengali said:
Those who criticise BD government over AstraZeneca deal with India do not understand the reality of the situation.

It is the cheapest vaccine by far at only 3 US dollars and so 6 dollars for 2 shots and India is the only source for this highly effective(70-80%) vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna costs 50-60 US dollars for 2 shots and Sputnik 20 US dollars for 2 shots.

The Chinese vaccine, less effective than the others, comes in at 25-30 US dollars for 2 shots.

Also there is the question of supply as well. Pakistan has administered less than 3 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, while BD is on around 9 million of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The areas where BD has messed up in vaccine procurement are not biting the cost bullet and already signed an agreement with Russia for Sputnik and not pushing its own home-grown mRNA vaccine harder. Who knows with the right support from BD goverment, BD's own vaccine might be ready now for innoculatuioin.
The moment you mention "India", a segment of our population gets seizures from India Derangement Syndrome. All logic goes out the window.

Hope we are able to administer the first dose to all adults by early next year.
 
Destranator said:
The moment you mention "India", a segment of our population gets seizures from India Derangement Syndrome. All logic goes out the window.

Hope we are able to administer the first dose to all adults by early next year.
BD will probably be getting up to 4 million doses from the 60 million spare doses that US is giving away this month. This should allow the AstraZeneca vaccination programme to continue as the current stocks run out in the latter half of this month.

If the cheapskate BD government had said yes to Russia's 10 US dollars price for each Sputnik dose, then the sought 4 million doses could have arrived later this month.

With new variants spreading, especially the massive risk from the new Indian ones, BD needs to try to get its most vulnerable 20-25% with at least a first dose by end of August. Once these groups have effective protection then BD can relax a little as lockdowns cannot last too long in a country like BD and even in rich countries it causes a lot of mental health issues for people.
 
BD govt fucked up because they are too thick to even look around and see what other governments are doing.

What country has signed a tripartite deal with a private company to deal with a pandemic. BAL thieves are being lead like donkeys by indians.

And all this time they could not give go-ahead to Globe Biotech to start human trial.....they have been ready for nearly six months.
 

