Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble: Russia

Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble: Russia​

Prothom Alo English Desk
Published: 23 Sep 2023, 11: 28

The Russian government has approved a list of more than 30 friendly and neutral countries, banks and brokers from which will be allowed to trade in the Russian currency and derivatives market, reports UNB.

The list includes Bangladesh, said the Russian embassy in Dhaka on Saturday.

The countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and Vietnam.

But Argentina, Hong Kong, Israel, Mexico and Moldova were taken off the list that was published in draft form in the summer.

Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble: Russia

The Russian government has approved a list of more than 30 friendly and neutral countries, banks and brokers from which will be allowed to trade in the Russian currency and derivatives market
Biden will respond by sanctioning RAB and Joy Kumar 🤣🤣😂😂

