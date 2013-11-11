What's new

Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

Arabian Legend said:
Morocco has one of the strongest army in the African continent. South Africa, Egypt then Morocco.
Good work Eagle keep it up.
They might need to expand their F-16s fleet though.

It is nothing compared to Egypt.

South Africa is in no way match to Egypt BTW...
 
Go find Air Force Monthly copy of the month of October 2013, its all detailed there... None of them register in Algerian scale...In the MENA area, there is only two countries with capabilities to strike far beyond their respective borders and trained and equipped is ISRAEL and ALGERIA...the rest of the Arab forces are just a super equipped police forces, no more no less.
@ 3olaya, glad to have opened a thread on Morocco's army, although I would have preferred to see it coming from a Moroccan citizen that a Jordanian, neverless the work was recommendable...Although that pictures are photoshops since Morocco does not possess UVA'S ( the one pictured are the UN's and don't belong to Morocco, and Morocco to this date has none), The Pantsir Janus is Algerian conception , made to Algerian specs and the only country that has it beside Algeria, is Russia who integrated in her forces last year. UAE has the Pantsir too, with different specs and mounted on MAN tucks.
 
And where is Algerian army? i personally think Algerian army is the stongest in Africa, then Egyptian, then south african, and finally marocco army---with all my respect 7abibi :)
 

