The deal to sell Merkava tanks to Morocco is a major military deal between Morocco and Israel, announced in 2023. The deal includes the sale of 200 Mark 3 Merkava tanks to Morocco, as well as additional ammunition and weapon systems. The value of the deal is estimated at 1.2 billion dollars..

05.08.2023The chariot (Merkava) tanks are among the best in the world, and are equipped with the latest military technology.This transaction is an important step to improve the capabilities of the Moroccan army, and to deal with all potential security threats.This deal comes as part of the increasing military cooperation between Morocco and Israel. This deal is an important step in improving relations between the two countries and increasing security in the region.The 3M chariot tanks deal is one of the most important arms deals concluded between Israel and an Arab country, and it constitutes an important step in the path of normalization between the two countries.The military significance of the deal:*- The 3M chariot tanks are among the most modern main battle tanks in the world, and are equipped with the latest defense and attack systems.*- 3M Merkava tanks are highly protected against conventional weapons and explosives, and are equipped with a variety of weapons including a 120 mm cannon and guided missile systems.*- The 3M chariot tanks are considered one of the main weapons in the Israeli army, and they have proven their effectiveness in many battles.*- The 3M chariot tank deal improves the Moroccan army's capabilities to deal with any possible threats, and it also reflects Morocco's commitment to strengthening military cooperation with Israel.*- The chariot tank is considered one of the most effective tanks in the world, and it has proven its effectiveness in many battles.