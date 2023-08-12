What's new

Rice exports likely to hit record high

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 2, 2007
Messages
14,600
Reaction score
23
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
11666469615-0.jpg


SHENZHEN: Pakistan will produce around 9 million tonnes of rice in the current year and this will help to export more commodity, noted Rafique Suleman, Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Rice.

Owing to the flood-induced crop failure, rice export volumes shrank 25% in the last fiscal year. Pakistan exported 3.717 million tonnes of rice including Basmati and other varieties during July-June FY23 as against 4.97 million tonnes in the corresponding period of previous year.

However, the expected bumper crops this year will bring hope to the industry. Pakistan’s rice exports will not only be higher than the previous year but they will likely touch an all-time high level, Suleman said.

Pakistan’s rice export to China in 2022 surpassed $455 million with a volume of more than 1 million tonnes for the first time, said Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor.

The article originally appeared on the China Economic Net

tribune.com.pk

Rice exports likely to hit record high | The Express Tribune

Pakistan’s rice export to China in 2022 surpassed $455 million with a volume of more than 1 million tonnes
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Similar threads

Dalit
Pakistan’s rice exports shrink 16pc to $1.08bn
Replies
1
Views
345
Riz
Riz
Viet
Vietnam to increase rice output this year to benefit from price rise
Replies
5
Views
134
Indos
Indos
R
USDA Forecasts Bumper Harvest of Major Crops in Pakistan For 2023/24
2
Replies
15
Views
291
epebble
E
ghazi52
Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY
Replies
0
Views
113
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Pakistan poised to achieve rice export target
Replies
0
Views
336
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom