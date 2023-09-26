What's new

India: Basmati export floor price may be lowered to counter Pakistan move

my2cents

my2cents

India will lower the basmati floor price to $850 a metric ton, down from $1,200 a ton, to help millers and traders ship out the rice grade, said the sources, who didn't wish to be identified as they are not authorised to talk to media. Last month, India fixed the floor price, or the minimum...
Basmati export floor price may be lowered to counter Pakistan move

India will lower the basmati floor price to $850 a metric ton, down from $1,200 a ton, to help millers and traders ship out the rice grade, said the sources, who didn't wish to be identified as they are not authorised to talk to media. Last month, India fixed the floor price, or the minimum export price (MEP), for basmati rice shipments at $1,200 a metric ton.​

 
Excellent move. India can afford to squeeze Pakistan economically.

You Indians are idiots to say the least, you've been fighting Pakistan militarily but the best fight you could afford is financial or buying some military generals.
 
Excellent move. India can afford to squeeze Pakistan economically.

You Indians are idiots to say the least, you've been fighting Pakistan militarily but the best fight you could afford is financial or buying some military generals.
They tried everything including terrorism - Lets see this one too.... LOL...
 

