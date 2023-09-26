India: Basmati export floor price may be lowered to counter Pakistan move

my2cents
basmati rice: Basmati export floor price may be lowered to counter Pakistan move - The Economic Times
India will lower the basmati floor price to $850 a metric ton, down from $1,200 a ton, to help millers and traders ship out the rice grade, said the sources, who didn't wish to be identified as they are not authorised to talk to media. Last month, India fixed the floor price, or the minimum...
Basmati export floor price may be lowered to counter Pakistan move