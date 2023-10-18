Respite for Pak cricket team

What's new

Their next 4 out of 5 matches are going to be played in south india ..Bangalore and Chennai....they will definitely not experience as much antagonism as they did in ahmedabad; at the same time they won't receive the same love as they got from Hyderabadi muslims..there is a considerable kattar Hindu population in Bangalore too but most of them are not aggressive as North or west indians(mha and Gujarat).
Having said that the match in Chennai will definitely see good support for Afghans not just in the stadium but from all indian cricketing fans....it will be one of the matches which gets more number of viewers ..

Chennai pitch is relatively slower and turns...if Afghanistan bats first we will definitely have a great match.
 

