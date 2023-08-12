What's new

Quader: US only threatens Bangladesh about visa policy

Quader: US only threatens Bangladesh about visa policy​

Tribune Desk
Publish : 12 Aug 2023, 21:47

Quader: US only threatens Bangladesh about visa policy

Road, Transport, and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said the United States only threatens Bangladesh about its visa policy.

“Washington does not interfere in any country of the world - only in Bangladesh, it has a visa policy,” he said.

Quader was addressing a discussion meeting organized by “Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad” at the city's Bangabandhu Avenue area marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh is undergoing development because there is democracy, Quader opined. "Only BNP fails to praise the development of the country," he alleged.

Quader also said that the Awami League takes BNP as an opponent but BNP takes Awami League as an enemy, which started on August 21, 2004. "Zia’s family members are the masterminds of all the murders and conspiracies, including August 15 or August 21."

"BNP knows what will happen to them in the election. If there is an election at the moment, 70% of the votes of this country will be given to Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Obaidul Quader also urged the people of the country to have faith in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in any crisis or problem.

"The then army chief Ziaur Rahman made a cut or amendment to the constitution.... The election will be held according to the constitution. If you want, come to the election or do whatever you want," Quader added.

 

