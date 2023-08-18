'I tell the BNP leaders that there is one country in the world now having caretaker government, go to Pakistan with the party.'​

Join election or go to Pakistan: Obaidul Quader 'I tell the BNP leaders that there is one country in the world now having caretaker government, go to Pakistan with the party.'

18 August, 2023, 09:10 amLast modified: 18 August, 2023, 09:13 amFile photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges MinisterObaidul QuaderFile photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader"One thing, one word every day; caretaker government. I tell the BNP leaders that there is one country in the world now having caretaker government, go to Pakistan with the party. You'll find a caretaker there," he said while speaking at a protest rally against nationwide serial bomb blasts as the chief guest in the city's Bangabandhu avenue.Quader said, "Once his (Tarique Rahman's) father used to say proudly, money is no problem. Like his father, he also says, do movement. There will be no shortage of money. Where does this money come from?""Today, BNP still does politics of terrorism. BNP is the trusted party for JMB that carried out the serial bomb attacks," he added.Addressing BNP leaders, the Awami League general secretary said they could not hold a rally of 500 people for Khaleda Zia."It is surprising today when Mirza Fakhrul says that Awami League is planning to wipe out the Zia family. Has Fakhrul forgotten history? Wasn't he born then?""They wiped out the entire Bangabandhu's family. The house number 32 at Dhanmondi has been flooded with blood," he added.AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, among others, addressed the rally with Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.