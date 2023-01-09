What's new

Qatar expels Indian Defence Attaché over espionage charges: Reports

Reports are making the rounds on social media claiming that Qatar has expelled India’s Defence Attaché for alleged involvement in espionage for Israel.

Pertinent to mention that eight former Indian Navy officers were detained in Qatar last year. The New Indian Express said the former naval officers were ‘mysteriously’ detained in Doha.


“All of them were working for a firm called Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy and were reportedly engaged in conducting naval exercises,” it said. “The officers were working with Dahra in Doha for the past five years. Sometime in August, they were picked up from their homes in the middle of the night by the State Security Bureau, ministry of interior Qatar,” the report said.

Read more: India spying on Pakistan military via two malware programs: US

The detained officers include Commander Purnendu Tiwari (awarded President’s medal), the managing director of the company. The others are Cdr Navtej Singh Gill, director (naval training); Cdr Birendra Kumar Verma, director of the naval academy; Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, director, FCN; Cdr Sanjeev Gupta, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Capt Saurab Vasisht and Ragesh Gopakumar.

Reports claimed that the officers were detained by Qatar on charges of spying for Israel, however, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed no information regarding the allegations against these former officials.


The latest round of reports claims that Qatar has expelled the Indian Defence Attaché for being linked to the detained ex-naval officers. The reports are yet to be officially verified.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1612369408940195842

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1612352495367426049

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1612349335487877120

On 3 November, India’s MEA claimed that the Indian mission to Doha is working diligently for their release and repatriation from Qatar. In addition, the Spokesperson for the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, stated that the Indian Embassy in Doha communicated with the Qatari authorities and that the Indian diplomats gained consular access to the detained officials and confirmed their well-being.

www.globalvillagespace.com

Qatar expels Indian Defence Attaché over espionage charges: Reports

Reports claim that Qatar has expelled the Indian Defence Attaché for being linked to the ex-naval officers who were detained
www.globalvillagespace.com www.globalvillagespace.com
 
Click to expand...
Not knowing the veracity of the reports but it is possible they were spying on Pakistani military involvement in Qatar military. Although the more likely scenario is that they were indeed spying for Israel for plain money.
 
SQ8 said:
Not knowing the veracity of the reports but it is possible they were spying on Pakistani military involvement in Qatar military. Although the more likely scenario is that they were indeed spying for Israel for plain money.
Click to expand...
Why would they spy for Israel?
 
_NOBODY_ said:
Why would they spy for Israel?
Click to expand...
Because Israel doesn’t have the assets on the ground?

Contrary to Jack Ryan type thrillers - it is possible that the US embassy personnel in moscow aren’t the ones spying. Instead using third country embassy personnel or citizens to do so.

This has happened in Pakistan as well
 
SQ8 said:
It is also possible the Indian government is not aware of it at all if it is the Israel scenario. Freelancing on payments is also possible
Click to expand...
Not just possible, I think it's probable. Deep pockets.

Wese sir, ye goray hi hmare (3rd world) bande hmesha khareed lete hn. Hm ne aaj tak aik bhi gora insider nhi khareeda. Hamare paisay ki qadar hi nhi kisi ko. Koi chanda wgera ikatha kr ke, paisay pooray kr ke aik do goray apne payroll pe rkh lene chahiye. It's very embarrassing.
 
villageidiot said:
Not just possible, I think it's probable. Deep pockets.

Wese sir, ye goray hi hmare (3rd world) bande hmesha khareed lete hn. Hm ne aaj tak aik bhi gora insider nhi khareeda. Hamare paisay ki qadar hi nhi kisi ko. Koi chanda wgera ikatha kr ke, paisay pooray kr ke aik do goray apne payroll pe rkh lene chahiye. It's very embarrassing.
Click to expand...

Because at the end you haven’t left their slavery.
Why is it with existing hospitality schools, Pakistani graduates from US and European universities as well with good experience abroad- the Marriot and Serena in Pakistan usually have western or at best foreign general managers and VPs?

Tells you that most Pakistani big wigs will pressure the hotel managers to bring in alcohol/prostitutes or get away with bad behavior but will think twice with the white guy - also, Pakistanis may stand up to the other Pakistanis but they will smile at the gora.

They did a number on you genes in ways you cannot imagine since they came and while the Indians fought for independence from the British, Pakistanis fought for a separate homeland from the Hindus - so you didn’t have a national narrative of winning against the british but only against Hindus.

Which is why compared to India Pakistanis are even more mental slaves to the white flesh
 
SQ8 said:
Because at the end you haven’t left their slavery.
Why is it with existing hospitality schools, Pakistani graduates from US and European universities as well with good experience abroad- the Marriot and Serena in Pakistan usually have western or at best foreign general managers and VPs?

Tells you that most Pakistani big wigs will pressure the hotel managers to bring in alcohol/prostitutes or get away with bad behavior but will think twice with the white guy - also, Pakistanis may stand up to the other Pakistanis but they will smile at the gora.

They did a number on you genes in ways you cannot imagine since they came and while the Indians fought for independence from the British, Pakistanis fought for a separate homeland from the Hindus - so you didn’t have a national narrative of winning against the british but only against Hindus.

Which is why compared to India Pakistanis are even more mental slaves to the white flesh
Click to expand...
Agreed for the most part. Can't say I agree with the juxtaposition of Indians vs Pakistanis in regards to the inferiority complex.
Have you seen indian men around white women?
 
SQ8 said:
Not knowing the veracity of the reports but it is possible they were spying on Pakistani military involvement in Qatar military. Although the more likely scenario is that they were indeed spying for Israel for plain money.
Click to expand...

2 birds one stone. Bhartoads are misers… :lol:
 
Both Qatar and Israel are close allies of the US.

So why would Israel spy on Qatar using the Indians?
 
Gulfies love affair with Indians will bit them in the back. As soon as Indian labour class decide to take over GCC, they will get support from India super power with blue navy and nukes. Pakistan left bankrupt will not be able to defend Gulfies.
 
villageidiot said:
Agreed for the most part. Can't say I agree with the juxtaposition of Indians vs Pakistanis in regards to the inferiority complex.
Have you seen indian men around white women?
Click to expand...
I have - and a lot of them have white women marrying them here. Indians(Hindus and Sikhs) have taken the smarter approach in general - slowly infiltrating the society, actively taking part without the isolation most Pakistanis (and muslims in general) commit to when as expats and essentially going from Apu the gas station clerk to Raj the socially inept IT expert to now Ramchand the IT CEO or millionaire. Meanwhile the best Pakistanis have accomplished is going from nuclear thief to secret Al-qaeda supporter if not for Malala or Ms Marvel.

At the end it is the toxicity of Pakistani culture that has kept it not just enslaved to the gora(going opposite to the exact method sir syed used to get ahead) and instead now living a security state existence with serious economic disparity.

The same with Arab states - they now view the Indian as the confidant and that old fantasy of Pakistanis as the “security provider” is no longer relevant or cared about. Pakistani is the Hashish smuggler, the laborers or at best cabbies.

Running away from it, hiding under “so much negativity” and “we don’t have inferiority complex” will not change the seriousness of the national destruction in play and the complete ignorance of priorities in life.

One has to go back and really see what Sir Syed saw and why he did what he did - even though I am not a fan but why Mustafa Kemal did what he did. You cannot beat or meet other civilizations and tout “Look what happened in Afghanistan” as some solace for your own misery unless you are able to take on their game and take positives from it.
Unfortunately, because of the way traditions are upheld in Pakistan regardless of how archaic and completely irrelevant to religion they may be - this will not change.
Only complete fools when told they have cancer go “so what! That guy has gangrene.. at least I don’t have that so I can live without treating cancer”
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Both Qatar and Israel are close allies of the US.

So why would Israel spy on Qatar using the Indians?
Click to expand...
It's a lie. I can tell you with aithority that they are relatives of Mubarak Hussain Patel & pure businessmen.

On serious note, these men were detained 8 months ago & both Govts are tight lipped about the issue. It's normal for countries to spy and gather information despite friendly relations. Pakistan used Kulbhushan issue to embarass India. Qatar doesn't need to do that.
 

Similar threads

AsianLion
Espionage: Qatar kicks out 75 Indian Navy nationals & 10 Indians Hanged to Death working for Israel spying in Qatar
Replies
9
Views
1K
Maira La
Maira La
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
8 former Navy officers imprisoned by Qatar accused of spying on emirate’s super-secret submarine programme
Replies
7
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
Imran Khan
8 former Navy officers imprisoned by Qatar accused of spying on emirate’s super-secret submarine programme
Replies
2
Views
625
El Sidd
El Sidd
P
  • Article
Iran releases five Americans in prisoner swap, US to release $6bn in frozen oil revenue
Replies
13
Views
547
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
xyx007
Qatar shuts down the company "Dahra Global Technologies" that was involved in Qatar's submarine program's details espionage
Replies
4
Views
760
xyx007
xyx007

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom