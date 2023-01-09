Qatar expels Indian Defence Attaché over espionage charges: Reports

villageidiot said: Agreed for the most part. Can't say I agree with the juxtaposition of Indians vs Pakistanis in regards to the inferiority complex.

Have you seen indian men around white women? Click to expand...

I have - and a lot of them have white women marrying them here. Indians(Hindus and Sikhs) have taken the smarter approach in general - slowly infiltrating the society, actively taking part without the isolation most Pakistanis (and muslims in general) commit to when as expats and essentially going from Apu the gas station clerk to Raj the socially inept IT expert to now Ramchand the IT CEO or millionaire. Meanwhile the best Pakistanis have accomplished is going from nuclear thief to secret Al-qaeda supporter if not for Malala or Ms Marvel.At the end it is the toxicity of Pakistani culture that has kept it not just enslaved to the gora(going opposite to the exact method sir syed used to get ahead) and instead now living a security state existence with serious economic disparity.The same with Arab states - they now view the Indian as the confidant and that old fantasy of Pakistanis as the “security provider” is no longer relevant or cared about. Pakistani is the Hashish smuggler, the laborers or at best cabbies.Running away from it, hiding under “so much negativity” and “we don’t have inferiority complex” will not change the seriousness of the national destruction in play and the complete ignorance of priorities in life.One has to go back and really see what Sir Syed saw and why he did what he did - even though I am not a fan but why Mustafa Kemal did what he did. You cannot beat or meet other civilizations and tout “Look what happened in Afghanistan” as some solace for your own misery unless you are able to take on their game and take positives from it.Unfortunately, because of the way traditions are upheld in Pakistan regardless of how archaic and completely irrelevant to religion they may be - this will not change.Only complete fools when told they have cancer go “so what! That guy has gangrene.. at least I don’t have that so I can live without treating cancer”