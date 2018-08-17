What's new

Prime Minister Imran Khan - A new era begins

Arsalan

Arsalan

THINK TANK CHAIRMAN
Joined
Sep 29, 2008
Messages
18,179
Reaction score
65
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
First of all, Congratulations to everyone, congratulations Pakistan for completing another democratic cycle. The newly formed National Assembly voted to elect the next Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 17, 2018

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/nati...f-pakistan-today-aug-17.573182/#post-10719746

PTI Chairman and nominated PM, Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi have been elected as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan (care takers not included) with 176 votes beating Shahbaz Sharif (96 votes). He will be sworn in as Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan on August 18, 2018 in ceremony planned for 9:00 AM.

The cricketer turned politician led the fight against corruption for years and it is after 22 years of tireless struggle that he succeeded. Whether he will succeed as a PM and will he be able to deliver on the promises he made remains to be seen but with massive support of youth, sense of belief and hope in hearts of millions of Pakistanis, a joint effort may well turn the future bright for our country. A new era of hope and belief begins today and with our effort, commitment, honesty and dedication, we can all take Pakistan to the next level. Let us be responsible citizens contributing our share to the betterment of Pakistan. :pakistan:

Personally, a day to remember, a day to cherish and a day that gives me energy to work stronger and harder to play whatever little role i can for prosperity of Pakistan.

In todays voting, the opposition mainly composed of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League failed to mount a joint challenge to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as PPP decided NOT to vote for PMLNs Shahbaz Sharif. MMA however voted for Shahbaz Sharif. However, both parties are set to get together for a leader of opposition and will support each other in opposition.

Crying, laughing,, Euphoric, what a day to be living, what a day to have seen unfold before your very eyes.
 
Last edited:
Allhamdulillah in our life time we shall get to see the change Allhamdulillah May Allah bless Pakistan and May Allah give Imran khan the strength and ability to build a pakistan which is free and fair and for the poor and the rich and the minorities and the less fortunate. May This Jummah be the beginning of a new age for Pakistan In Sha Allah
 
DkzXI0QW4AA2pus.jpg



PAKISTAN ZINDABAD
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz announces dissolution of National Assembly on Aug 9
Replies
0
Views
62
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Hero786
Imran Khan: Pakistan military is 'petrified' of elections
2 3
Replies
34
Views
647
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fatima Jinnah stood firm against dictatorship, says prime minister
2 3
Replies
43
Views
502
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan elected Gilgit Baltistan's chief minister
Replies
3
Views
90
RealNapster
RealNapster
Muhammed45
Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan's party - minister
2
Replies
24
Views
813
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom