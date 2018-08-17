Prime Minister Imran Khan - A new era begins

Personally, a day to remember, a day to cherish and a day that gives me energy to work stronger and harder to play whatever little role i can for prosperity of Pakistan.

In todays voting, the opposition mainly composed of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League failed to mount a joint challenge to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as PPP decided NOT to vote for PMLNs Shahbaz Sharif. MMA however voted for Shahbaz Sharif. However, both parties are set to get together for a leader of opposition and will support each other in opposition.

Crying, laughing,, Euphoric, what a day to be living, what a day to have seen unfold before your very eyes.

First of all, Congratulations to everyone, congratulations Pakistan for completing another democratic cycle. The newly formed National Assembly voted to elect the next Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 17, 2018PTI Chairman and nominated PM,have been elected as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan () with 176 votes beating Shahbaz Sharif (96 votes). He will be sworn in as Prime Minister ofon August 18, 2018 in ceremony planned for 9:00 AM.The cricketer turned politician led the fight against corruption for years and it is after 22 years of tireless struggle that he succeeded. Whether he will succeed as a PM and will he be able to deliver on the promises he made remains to be seen but with massive support of youth, sense of belief and hope in hearts of millions of Pakistanis, a joint effort may well turn the future bright for our country. A new era of hope and belief begins today and with our effort, commitment, honesty and dedication, we can all take Pakistan to the next level. Let us be responsible citizens contributing our share to the betterment of Pakistan.