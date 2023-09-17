Bilawal rejects Nawaz Sharif as future prime minister

Bilawal Bhutto's Critique of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif Dominates PPP Meeting Bilawal Bhutto's strong remarks against Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N during the PPP's Central Executive Committee meeting in Lahore take center stage, sparking a debate on the future government

According to well-informed sources, he expressed strong opposition to discussions regarding the future government involving the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif.He refused to recognise Nawaz Sharif as a prospective future prime minister and joked that the constitution should be changed to ensure Sharif’s premiership. At one point, he said in an emotive tone that Shahbaz Sharif had previously been named the nation’s prime minister, but he could no longer scream chants in support of Nawaz Sharif.The PPP chairman pointed out that the current government in the country is from the PML-N, and individuals who are inclined towards PPP are facing obstructions, adding that houses of those who have joined PPP are being demolished. He emphasized the importance of a level playing field, asserting that they don't seek power but merely request that their path not be obstructed.Sources further revealed that Mr Bhutto also criticized certain aspects of Farooq H Naik’s constitutional briefing on elections, cautioning against emulating Sharifuddin Pirzada or turning him into a “PML-Q.” He further criticised the legislation in the National Assembly related to caretaker governments, stating that the caretaker government system was introduced by Zia-ul-Haq, and he intends to legislate its abolition.Additionally, sources indicate that senior leader from Sindh, Khurshid Shah, and former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed opposition to the PML-N. Khurshid Shah alleged that caretaker governments are effectively working for the PML-N. During the meeting, members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh also voiced their concerns against the PML-N.