Preparations To Welcome Nawaz ‘Not Up To The Mark': Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Saturday that his party welcomed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's decision to return to the country."The PPP has always argued that Nawaz should come home. PPP is overjoyed that he is returning. Everyone has a responsibility to contribute to Pakistan's prosperity,” former foreign minister Bilawal said at a news conference in Jacobabad.After a 4-year absence, the PML-N supremo intends to return to Pakistan on October 21. His party is making arrangements to welcome the senior leader.Nawaz has been living in London since 2019 after traveling there for medical treatment amid his seven-year jail term, which was approved by the Lahore High Court (LHC).A brand-new medical report for the former premier was delivered to the LHC on Friday, just in time for his anticipated visit.Professor Carlo di Mario of the Royal Brompton Hospital in London indicated in the new medical report submitted today by Nawaz's legal team that he has been caring for "this patient with previous CABG, multiple angioplasties, and ablations, throughout his stay in London in the past years.""Due to diffuse distal coronary disease in a patient with diabetes and multiple other comorbidities that would require frequent follow-up investigations both in London and Pakistan,"His homecoming also occurs before the 2024 general elections, and the PML-N anticipates benefiting from Nawaz's presence.Bilawal made fun of the PML-N by saying that the party's preparations to receive its leader "were not up to the mark" and that they might have "at least done wall chalking."The PPP chairman declared, "This is a test for those who were ministers during Nawaz and the PDM's tenure."In his news conference, Bilawal also stated that his party "stands firm" in its resolve to enter the 2018 elections without forming a coalition."PPP's going to contest polls on its own symbol; we will not be a part of [any alliance, including] PDM."Bilawal stated that the PPP currently has no intentions to form an alliance with the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).