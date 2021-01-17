What's new

PMSA New official Video & official Fb , Twitter , YouTube handles - 2021 .

The establishment of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has its genesis in the United Nations Convention on Law Of the Sea -1982 (UNCLOS-82). This was a landmark convention that streamlined most of the gray areas in the law of the sea. In order to consolidate the advantages offered by UNCLOS-82, the requirement of enforcing National and International laws at sea became a necessity. Thus, a National Maritime Affairs Coordination Committee was constituted by the Government in 1983 to look into the new avenues offered by UNCLOS-82. Deliberations of the Maritime Affairs Coordination Committee first led to the establishment of a Maritime Affairs Wing in the Ministry of Defence in May 1986. Thereafter, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency was established on 1st January 1987 for enforcement of National and International laws, policies and conventions at sea. The PMSA Act was passed in 1994 by the Parliament which provided the necessary legal powers to PMSA to perform its tasks.

PMSA 2021.jpg



Official YouTube Channel of PMSA Pakistan .



Official Twitter Account of PMSA Pakistan .
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1348855473886421005

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1348855490961416192


Official Facebook Page of PMSA Pakistan .
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=684365478843308



### We should all Like , Follow and Subscribe these Pages / Accounts / Channel of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on Social Media .
 
that was actually one of the best videos I have seen

very good work

my only question is why are the PMSA cutters all black at the aft section?

I thought that was a hand over thing when they were sent from China but seems like all of them have black side panels at the rear?
 
Hide smoke exhaust stains
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548639771156692992


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548639836676005888


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548639885581602816


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548639936458461186





www.instagram.com

DPRPMSA on Instagram: "PMSA Rescues IRANI FISHING BOAT AND CREW AT HIGH SEAS On 15 July 22 Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) at HQ PMSA received a distress call from a Irani fishing boat "AL -USMANI" with 06 xcrew onboard. The boat was in

31 likes, 0 comments - DPRPMSA (@pakistan_maritime_security) on Instagram: "PMSA Rescues IRANI FISHING BOAT AND CREW AT HIGH SEAS On 15 July 22 Maritime Rescue Coordinatio..."
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1609447184117780480


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1609447615346737152



https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=835319184400794


 

