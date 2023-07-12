Smuggling into Pakistan

ghazi52
Irshad Ansar
July 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The federal tax authority has conferred enhanced powers upon law enforcement agencies (LEAs), the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), to effectively combat the smuggling of vital commodities such as wheat, sugar, and fertilizer.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 6 of the Customs Act, 1969…the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is pleased to entrust functions of the officers of customs…to the officers of the Pakistan Rangers, the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan [North/South] and [the FC] Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [North/South]…with immediate effect,” said a notification issued on July 7.
The notifications said the LEAs shall curb smuggling of notified essential commodities within 50km radius of the international border, excluding city municipal limits, custom areas, custom stations, ports, border custom stations, international airports and bonded warehouses.
“For prevention of smuggling of essential commodities, such functions shall be performed in the border districts of Balochistan adjoining Afghanistan including within city municipal limits.
It said the LEAs will also conduct checks on M-8, N-10, N-25, N-30, N-40, N-50, N-65, N-70 and N-85 highways of Balochistan. However, it clarified that the LEAs shall not check luggage of any bona fide passenger or goods cleared by any customs areas.
“They shall exercise due care and ensure that while performing these functions, the personnel of the LEAs do not obstruct the flow of legitimate goods of trade, import and export and general public.”
It said the LEAs shall assist the officers of customs in the discharge of their functions and the goods seized on suspicion of being smuggled or intended to be smuggled shall be deposited only in a state warehouse duly approved by the collector of customs.
“The officer commanding of each formation/wing of the LEA shall furnish the monthly details of seizures to the collector of customs (enforcement) within their respective jurisdiction by the 5th day of each month,” it added.
In two other notifications issued on the same day, the FBR conferred the same powers on the PMSA and the PCG. The notifications shall remain in force till June 30, 2024. “Thereafter, the same shall be reissued or extended subject to satisfactory performance of [the LEAs, the PMSA and the PCG],” it added.
On May 2, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a directive to the relevant authorities, urging them to take stringent action against individuals involved in the smuggling of wheat, sugar, and urea. Chairing a meeting to assess measures aimed at curbing the illicit transportation of these commodities, the prime minister expressed his unwavering commitment to eradicating the menace of smuggling from the country.
Emphasizing that he would not rest until the nation was freed from the clutches of smuggling, Prime Minister Shehbaz underscored his determination to safeguard Pakistan's foreign remittances and protect the rights of its people from unscrupulous elements. He highlighted that the substantial wheat production achieved through the hard work of farmers and the government's relentless efforts belonged rightfully to the people of Pakistan, despite the challenges posed by heavy rains and floods the previous year.
Reiterating his firm stance against smugglers who create hardships for the populace, the prime minister disclosed the government's plans to further increase wheat production in the coming year. He revealed that a comprehensive strategy had been initiated to ensure uninterrupted supply of urea to farmers, and expressed the government's ambition to transform Pakistan into a wheat-exporting nation.
To effectively address the issue, Prime Minister Shehbaz established a steering committee dedicated to combating smuggling. Additionally, he instructed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to personally visit Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, meet with provincial authorities, and submit a detailed report.
The prime minister stressed that officials found involved in smuggling or displaying negligence would face removal from their positions, along with departmental proceedings. He further directed the confiscation of smuggled goods and a thorough investigation to identify the true culprits.
