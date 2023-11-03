PML-N never given level playing field in elections: Ishaq Dar ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday regretted that his party was never given level playing field in electoral

Speaking on the Senate floor, Leader of the House Ishaq Dar said that PML-N was not given a level playing field in 2002, 2008 and 2018 [elections].“Even in 2018, we didn’t get any fair playing field. Nevertheless, the PML-N bravely contested the election despite facing numerous challenges,” the former finance czar added.He stressed the importance of ensuring a level-playing field for all political parties participating in the electoral process. “Elections in the country should be free, fair, and transparent, leaving no room for doubt about their credibility,” they asserted.In response to a point, Dar explained that the constitution mandates that elections be held within 90 days in the event of the assembly’s dissolution.However, he pointed out that following the unanimous approval of the new census by the Council of Common Interest, it became incumbent upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to carry out delimitation. He further clarified that delimitation is also a constitutional requirement for the ECP.Furthermore, Ishaq Dar revealed that the government had not allocated any funds for holding elections in the fiscal year 2022-23. However, he said that the required funding had been allocated for the fiscal year 2023-24 by the PDM government.Regarding not releasing funds for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he explained that he was bound to follow the resolution passed by the National Assembly, stating, “I have no choice but to follow the resolution of the National Assembly.”Ishaq Dar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government derailed the IMF program during their tenure.He said that the PTI government had strategically laid landmines for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government on the economic front, and some elements sought to push Pakistan into a situation similar to Sri Lanka’s economic challenges.He also highlighted the accomplishments of the PDM government in the economic domain, particularly in the reinstatement of the IMF program.