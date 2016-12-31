PLAAF & PLANAF H-6 Long Range Bomber thread

Dungeness said: Does China have to put this "Nuclear Capable" in any of her weapon system just like the supapowa? Click to expand...

The purpose of having a three-branched nuclear capability is to significantly reduce the possibility that an enemy could destroy all of a nation's nuclear forces in a first-strike attack; this, in turn, ensures a credible threat of a second strike, and thus increases a nation's nuclear deterrence.

The H-6K, first flying on 5 January 2007, entered service in October 2009 during the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, and is claimed to make China the fourth country with a strategic bomber after US, Russia and the United Kingdom. With a reinforced structure making use of composite materials, enlarged engine inlets for Russian Soloviev D-30 turbofan engines giving a claimed combat radius of 3,500 kilometres, a glass cockpit with large size LCD multi-function display, and a reworked nose section eliminating the glazed navigator's station in favour of a more powerful radar, the H-6K is a significantly more modern aircraft than earlier versions. The bomb bay has been replaced by extra fuel capacity, and six underwing pylons for CJ-10A cruise missiles. The rear 23 mm guns and gunner position are replaced by electronic components.



The H-6K is designed for long-range attacks and stand-off attacks. It is considered as a strategic bomber. It is capable of attacking US carrier battle groups and priority targets in Asia. This aircraft has nuclear strike capability. While previous models had limited missile capacity (the H-6G could only carry two YJ-12 anti-ship missiles and the H-6M two KD-20/CJ-10K/CJ-20 land attack cruise missiles), the H-6K can carry up to six YJ-12 and 6-7 LACMs (long-range land-attack cruise missiles); a single regiment of 18 H-6Ks fully loaded out with YJ-12s can saturate enemy ships with over 100 supersonic missiles. Although the aircraft has a new nose radome housing a modern air-to-ground radar, it is not clear if the bomber or other Chinese assets yet have the capability to collect accurate targeting information for successful strikes against point targets in areas beyond the First Island Chain.



In January 2009, it was reported that an indigenous turbofan engine, the WS-18, was under development for use in the H-6K.



In 2015, about 15 H-6Ks were in service. ​

The rough map of the First Island Chain and the Second Island Chain. Part of the First Island Chain is Diaoyu Islands 钓鱼岛 (or Senkaku Islands as Japan calls it).

Not sure about the elusive supapowa term; however,among the major powers, YES, China definitely must have the reliable strategic long range high altitude stealth bombers carrying a powerful array of weaponry: cruise missiles, thermonuclear free-fall bombs, and precision-guided bombs, comparable to the best owned by the major powers, and in adequate quantity. With the THAAD installations come closer encircling, the urgency is even more obvious!To be complete, must have the nuclear triad: land-based (not just silo-based ICBM but also on the mobile TEL, on rail incl. having the MIRV capability), nuclear-powered strategic submarines with long range SLBMs and respectable strategic long range bombers.For illustration, USA's B-2 Spirit (range of 12,000 km; 18,000 kg of combat payload), Rockwell B-1B Lancer (?, 34,000 kg), Boeing B-52H Stratofortress (18,500 km, 32 000 kg) and Russia's Tupolev Tu-160 (14,500 km; 40,000 kg), Tupolev Tu-95 (15,000 km, 15,000 kg), Tupolev Tu-22M (medium range ?, 24,000 kg).And space-based too (in [near] future)!~~~~~~~~~~~~~~From Wiki page on Xian H-6 ():