PLAAF & PLANAF H-6 Long Range Bomber thread

Does China have to put this "Nuclear Capable" in any of her weapon system just like the supapowa?
Not sure about the elusive supapowa term; however, for a respectable deterrent power among the major powers, YES, China definitely must have the reliable strategic long range high altitude stealth bombers carrying a powerful array of weaponry: cruise missiles, thermonuclear free-fall bombs, and precision-guided bombs, comparable to the best owned by the major powers, and in adequate quantity. With the THAAD installations come closer encircling, the urgency is even more obvious!

To be complete, must have the nuclear triad: land-based (not just silo-based ICBM but also on the mobile TEL, on rail incl. having the MIRV capability), nuclear-powered strategic submarines with long range SLBMs and respectable strategic long range bombers.

The purpose of having a three-branched nuclear capability is to significantly reduce the possibility that an enemy could destroy all of a nation's nuclear forces in a first-strike attack; this, in turn, ensures a credible threat of a second strike, and thus increases a nation's nuclear deterrence.

For illustration, USA's B-2 Spirit (range of 12,000 km; 18,000 kg of combat payload), Rockwell B-1B Lancer (?, 34,000 kg), Boeing B-52H Stratofortress (18,500 km, 32 000 kg) and Russia's Tupolev Tu-160 (14,500 km; 40,000 kg), Tupolev Tu-95 (15,000 km, 15,000 kg), Tupolev Tu-22M (medium range ?, 24,000 kg).

And space-based too (in [near] future)!

‘Star Wars II?’ Obama SIGNS defence bill calling for space-based missile systems
http://www.scmp.com/news/world/unit...ars-ii-obama-signs-defence-bill-calling-space


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

From Wiki page on Xian H-6 (last updated on 18 November 2016):

H-6K

The H-6K, first flying on 5 January 2007, entered service in October 2009 during the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, and is claimed to make China the fourth country with a strategic bomber after US, Russia and the United Kingdom. With a reinforced structure making use of composite materials, enlarged engine inlets for Russian Soloviev D-30 turbofan engines giving a claimed combat radius of 3,500 kilometres, a glass cockpit with large size LCD multi-function display, and a reworked nose section eliminating the glazed navigator's station in favour of a more powerful radar, the H-6K is a significantly more modern aircraft than earlier versions. The bomb bay has been replaced by extra fuel capacity, and six underwing pylons for CJ-10A cruise missiles. The rear 23 mm guns and gunner position are replaced by electronic components.

The H-6K is designed for long-range attacks and stand-off attacks. It is considered as a strategic bomber. It is capable of attacking US carrier battle groups and priority targets in Asia. This aircraft has nuclear strike capability. While previous models had limited missile capacity (the H-6G could only carry two YJ-12 anti-ship missiles and the H-6M two KD-20/CJ-10K/CJ-20 land attack cruise missiles), the H-6K can carry up to six YJ-12 and 6-7 LACMs (long-range land-attack cruise missiles); a single regiment of 18 H-6Ks fully loaded out with YJ-12s can saturate enemy ships with over 100 supersonic missiles. Although the aircraft has a new nose radome housing a modern air-to-ground radar, it is not clear if the bomber or other Chinese assets yet have the capability to collect accurate targeting information for successful strikes against point targets in areas beyond the First Island Chain.

In January 2009, it was reported that an indigenous turbofan engine, the WS-18, was under development for use in the H-6K.

In 2015, about 15 H-6Ks were in service.

Above info is excerpted from the famous (infamous) Wiki page.
Please kindly correct if see any inaccuracy :raise: Thank you.

First_and_2nd_island_chains.jpg

The rough map of the First Island Chain and the Second Island Chain. Part of the First Island Chain is Diaoyu Islands 钓鱼岛 (or Senkaku Islands as Japan calls it).
 
China's H-6K bomber shows new strike capabilities
Richard D Fisher Jr, Washington DC - IHS Jane's Defence Weekly
09 January 2017

Images posted in Chinese online forums in late December 2016 show for the first time a Xian Aircraft Corporation (XAC) H-6K bomber carrying what appear to be six 250 kg bombs on each of its six under-wing pylons for a total of 36 bombs: a new demonstration of the aircraft's strike capabilities.

First revealed in 2007, the Aviadvigatel D-30KP turbofan-powered H-6K was developed to primarily carry under its wings six nuclear/non-nuclear CJ-10A (KD-20) land-attack cruise missiles, each of which has a maximum range of 2,200 km, according to IHS Jane's Weapons: Air-Launched.

Although it is not clear whether the bombs shown in the recently published images are precision guided, IHS Jane's understands that the H-6K's optical targeting system could support such weapons.

Moreover, video footage broadcast on 28 December on China Central Television (CCTV) showed for the first time an H-6K firing the 7.36 m-long, electro-optically-guided KD-63 land-attack cruise missile, which has a maximum range of 200 km, according to IHS Jane's Weapons: Air-Launched.

The footage also showed an H-6K carrying the guidance pod associated with Hongdu Aviation Industry Group's KD-88 TV or imagining infrared-guided missile.

This turbojet-powered air-to-surface anti-ship missile was marketed for export as the TL-7A at the Singapore Airshow 2016.

p1692745.jpg

A Chinese air force H-6K bomber carrying what appear to be six bombs on each of its six under-wing pylons. (Via Weibo)




http://www.janes.com/article/66779/china-s-h-6k-bomber-shows-new-strike-capabilities
 
Can this be used as a Maritime patrol craft similarly to the P8 Poseidon ?
 
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/20...nsit-tsushima-strait-first-time-since-august/

Japan scrambles fighters as Chinese bombers transit Tsushima Strait for first time since August

Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets were scrambled Monday after a number of Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force bombers and reconnaissance planes were detected flying over the East China Sea and Sea of Japan, the Defense Ministry’s Joint Staff Office in Tokyo said.

The Chinese planes, including six H-6 bombers, one Y-8 early warning aircraft and one Y-9 surveillance plane, flew via the Tsushima Strait from the East China Sea into the Sea of Japan and back. They did not enter Japanese airspace. The flight was the first over the Tsushima Strait since August.

Late Monday, Chinese state-run media criticized Japan for drawing public attention to the operation.

It was “normal routine training, and Japan panicked and overreacted, which shows Japan may have wanted to hype the event and act as a troublemaker,” The Global Times newspaper quoted Fu Qianshao, a Beijing-based air defense expert, as saying.

The encounter was the latest in an increasingly familiar sequence that has seen ASDF fighters scrambled to intercept Chinese aircraft flying near Japanese airspace, part of what Beijing has termed “regular” drills.

On Dec. 25, China’s only aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, accompanied by three guided-missile destroyers and two frigates, raised alarm bells in Tokyo after it was spotted cruising into the Western Pacific Ocean for the first time via the waterway between Okinawa and Miyako Island.

Just two weeks prior to that, Japan and China clashed over claims by Beijing that ASDF fighters had engaged in “dangerous and unprofessional” behavior when they were scrambled in response to Chinese aircraft flying the same route between Miyako and Okinawa Island.

China’s Defense Ministry slammed that ASDF scramble, saying the Japanese jets had harassed the Chinese planes and shot decoy projectiles at them.

Tokyo denied the claims and issued a strong protest with Beijing, adding that it would keep a steady eye on the “expanding and increasing” actions of the Chinese military in the area.

China has accused Japan of similar provocations — including radar lock-ons of military aircraft — amid a record spike recently in scrambles by the ASDF as the dispute over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea continues to boil between the two Asian giants. This has prompted concern over prospects of an accidental clash near the tiny islets, which are known as the Diaoyu in China.

While talks to establish a maritime and air communications protocol intended to prevent accidental clashes between aircraft and vessels have been ongoing between the two sides, implementation of the mechanism has been stalled since Japan effectively nationalized the Senkakus in 2012.

In the meantime, Beijing’s forays into the Western Pacific and East China Sea are expected to continue.

China’s air force announced in mid-September that it would be organizing “regular” exercises that fly past the so-called first island chain — a strategically important entryway into the Western Pacific that includes Japan’s Ryukyu Islands and Taiwan.

Experts say the extensive chains of Pacific islands that ring in China are seen by some in Beijing as a natural barrier that contains China and its navy. But other Chinese military theorists reportedly view the island chains more as benchmarks or springboards for Chinese military operations.
 
Japan overreacting to routine air training over East China Sea: expert
(People's Daily Online) 14:04, January 10, 2017

A Chinese military expert said that Japan has overreacted after spotting eight Chinese military planes over the East China Sea and Japan Sea on Jan. 9, explaining that it was nothing more than routine military training.

Japan's Ministry of Defense said on Jan. 9 that eight Chinese military aircraft, consisting of one early warning plane, one intelligence-gathering plane and six bombers, had appeared over the East China Sea and Japan Sea. The statement also noted that Japan immediately sent military planes to deal with them. Many Japanese net users said on social media that they saw Japanese military aircraft taking off from different airports in Japan, including military bases at Naha, Hamamatsu and Komatsu.

Fu Qianshao, a Beijing-based air defense expert, noted that Japan panicked and overreacted to the routine training, which indicates that Japanese officials may have wanted to deliberately hype up the event and act as troublemakers.


********

It depends on which side you are looking at.
 
Just another issue:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/821328360341008384

PLA空軍第36爆撃機師団第107航空連隊がH-6Kを配備、H-6Kが4個連隊配備へ
OedoSoldier, who has an amazing insight into the PLA and its latest developments claims that they are assigned to the 107. AR. :unsure: :what:

But given the serial numbers this should be the 108th AR based at Wugong and the 107th AR should have serial numbers only with 40x7x and xx = 01 - 49 ....

Any help from You ?

Deino
 

