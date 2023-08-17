What's new

PCB removes Wasim Akram after his tweet

images (12).jpeg


Wasim akram appeal turned out to be costly , as the former Pakistani left-arm seamer is missing in the updated video.
After Akram’s appeal and growing fans’ anger, the Zaka Ashraf-led board released a new video that featured Imran Khan but removed Wasim akram.The PCB is again at the helm of criticism .
1992 Worldcup final ,Wasim Akram was adjudged the Man of the match for his all round performance of 3/49 and 33 off 18.
Earlier Pakistan cricket icon Wasim Akram lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board for not including Imran Khan in the tribute video commemorating their country’s Independence Day on August 14 Asking the PCB to delete the video and apologise.




 
This is ridiculous , this man is a legend .
 
Maybe they’d dig up his alleged match fixing case.

Message to Wasim Akram, do a runner and stay abroad.

Seems like another case of an own goal by the establishment here.
 
He was first included, but after criticism on PCB, PCB removed him. Pakistan won final due to him as he was awarded player of the match in final.
Politics is at peak in PCB and while we says India to not include politics in sports..
 
Pakistan slowly turning into a North Korea. The generals have lost their minds.
 
Well PCB is being run by the establishment. Won’t be surprised if an MI representative is in the selection committee and board. LoL

I mean how low would they go. If there are any upright person left in PCB he/she should just resign.

I am sure action will be taken against Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf for turning their profile black. Be on a look out.
 
removing Wasim Akram doesn't make any sense, especially after including him to start with !
what is their official reason?

If the criteria for inclusion is those who helped Pakistan cricket win, it should also include Ravi Shastri, Vengsarkar and a few others from India who in their time, did yeoman service with their bat and ball and fielding to help Pakistan score
 
Dil Dil Clownistan

Jaan Jaan Clownistan!
 
They must've suddenly discovered his match fixing past...as they say dair ayed drust ayed...
 

