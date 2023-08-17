PCB removes Wasim Akram after his tweet

Peaceful Civilian
Wasim akram appeal turned out to be costly , as the former Pakistani left-arm seamer is missing in the updated video.
After Akram’s appeal and growing fans’ anger, the Zaka Ashraf-led board released a new video that featured Imran Khan but removed Wasim akram.The PCB is again at the helm of criticism .
1992 Worldcup final ,Wasim Akram was adjudged the Man of the match for his all round performance of 3/49 and 33 off 18.
Earlier Pakistan cricket icon Wasim Akram lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board for not including Imran Khan in the tribute video commemorating their country’s Independence Day on August 14 Asking the PCB to delete the video and apologise.