What's new

Palestinian children tried in military courts | Israel’s hard-line stance

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 17, 2009
Messages
6,061
Reaction score
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

More than 700 Palestinian children and young people are arrested every year by the Israeli army. Some are locked up for years, usually because they’ve thrown stones at occupying Israeli troops.

Whereas Israeli youngsters caught doing something similar are tried in civilian courts, Palestinian children are put through the military justice system, inevitably resulting in harsher punishments. A UNICEF report from the year 2013 accused Israel of crimes against humanity in its treatment of Palestinian children. Adam Darwish, Ali Jawarish, Muhammad Al-Masaid, and Anas Al-Masaid all served long prison terms. For the film, they were willing to watch video recordings of their interrogations by Israeli military police and talk about what happened to them. Their stories mirror those of thousands of Palestinian children arrested by the Israeli army in recent years. They’re also part of the history of the State of Israel, which has been exacerbating the situation of people in the occupied territories for decades with a settlement policy that is illegal under international law. The film also hears from representatives from the Israeli side. These include a soldier involved in numerous arrests and a former military prosecutor. Their statements shine a light on this common practice, the impact of which resonates far beyond the four individual stories told here.
 

Similar threads

lydian fall
Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinian Youth in Past 24 Hours in West Bank, Gaza
Replies
0
Views
106
lydian fall
lydian fall
lydian fall
Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth, injure two others in raid on Nablus city
Replies
0
Views
475
lydian fall
lydian fall
H
2 illegal Zionist settlers in occupied Palestine neutralised by Palestinian Resistance
Replies
10
Views
630
Mirzah
Mirzah
Falcon29
5 Palestinians dead, 8 IDF troops hurt in Jenin battle; Apache carries out airstrikes
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Falcon29
Falcon29
lydian fall
Khader Adnan: Israel-Gaza violence flares after Palestinian hunger striker dies [May 2023]
Replies
2
Views
681
Hassan Al-Somal
Hassan Al-Somal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom