What's new

Pakistan's Energy & Water - News and Updates

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 8, 2009
Messages
37,645
Reaction score
68
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
German Company to Set up Solar Energy Project

Reference: http://www.thebioenergysite.com/news/5439/german-company-to-set-up-solar-energy-project

PAKISTAN - AZUR Energy Group of Germany will set up a 50 MegaWatt Solar project in Pakistan and a feasibility report in this regard has already been formulated.

This was told by a German Energy Group delegation during a visit by the Board of Investment (BOI) on Wednesday, reports Dawn.com.

The delegation also called on Minister of State and Chairman BOI Saleem H. Mandviwala and discussed investment opportunities in various sectors of the economy including the energy sector in Pakistan.

The chairman of AZUR Energy Group of Germany said that his company has already prepared a feasibility report and a ground survey is being conducted at Multan and Bahawalpur areas and negotiations for the acquiring of land for the project is also in progress.

He said that in the next step the AZUR Energy Group of Germany will bring solar energy technology in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleem H Mandviwala said that Pakistan is an ideal location for investment in various sectors including the energy sector.

He said that Pakistan has adopted a liberal investor friendly policy, broad features of which include, proactive facilitation and guarantees of equal treatment of both local and foreign investors, easy tariff structures and a liberal regime on repatriation of profits.

The minister also welcomed the German delegation and appreciated them for their interest in investing in Pakistan.

He highlighted the policy parameters of investment in Pakistan.

While stressing so he underlined the policy which allows 100 per cent foreign equity in the major sectors and full repatriation of profits and dividends in all the sectors.

It was further explained that the average rate of return is almost 30 per cent and in some cases up to 50 per cent.

A detailed presentation on investment opportunities available in Pakistan was also made.
 
Reference:
DAWN.COM | Front Page | Work on Iran power project to begin soon

Friday, 26 Feb, 2010

QUETTA: Tahir Basharat Cheema, the managing director of Pakistan Electric Power Company, has said that three power plants will be installed in the country to ensure smooth and cheap electricity.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that Pepco had held talks with the Iranian government for purchasing 1,000 MW of electricity and feasibility reports prepared by both countries had been submitted to the authorities concerned.

He said a 50MW coal power plant would soon be set up in Punjab. It will use coal from Balochistan. A similar plant with a capacity of 1,200MW would be set up in Sindh, he added.

Mr Cheema said that an agreement was signed last week under which Iran would supply 100MW to meet the power needs of Balochistans coastal region.
 
KARACHI: Sindh's Chief Minister, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, has said Thar

Reference:
Thar Coal Project beneficial for entire country: Sindh CM - Pakistan Business News, Pakistan Finance News, Stock Exchange Market, Budget, Money, Economy, Investors, Banking, Rates | OnePakistan.com

Coal Water Energy Project is the most important project as it will not only bring development and prosperity in Sindh but will also be beneficial for Pakistan in general.

Shah made the statement during a meeting with the Chief Executive, officers amd consultants of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company on Wednesday evening. He said that there is an acute shortage of electricity in the country. and the power shortage is a;sp increasing with rapid population growth. The Thar Coal project will help to cater the electricity need of the country for years.

The Sindh CM said that Pakistans development and prosperity depend on thecompletion of this project. He told the meeting that the Sindh govt is providing basic infrastructure in the Thar as water supply is being ensured while an Air-Strip is also being developed to provide services to the small aircraft. He apprised many development projects are underway while land surveys have been started. Syed Qaim Ali Shah said that we need the coal of Thar and we want coal digging and exploration of other resources be started as soon as possible. He noted that a Pakistani scientist has given assurance that a 500 megawatt electricity generation plant could be established through the gasification of coal at only one block of Thar Coal site, within one-and-half years.



Reference: Steel Guru : Feasibility report of Thar Coal to be finalized by June 2010

Feasibility report completed by June 2010
Just 2% usage of Thar Coal Can Produce 20,000 Mega Watts of Electricity for next 40Years ,without any single Second of Load Shedding.
and if the whole reserves are utilized, then it could easily be imagined how much energy could be generated.
 
u know frankly speaking yes it will help reduce the load shedding in the country but such projects will hike the power tarrif. We have peoples in poor peoples in Pakistan they will have to suffer more :angry:
 
Pepco to produce 1,200MW power from Thar coal

KARACHI - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) and Sindh Engro Coal Energy Company (SECEC) to establish a power plant in block-2 of Thar coalfield to produce 1,200MW electricity.
Tahir Bisharat Cheema from Pepco and Dr Samar Mubarak on behalf of SECEC signed the MoU at a ceremony held at Chief Minister House Karachi on Saturday.
Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Water and Power Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Federal Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, who has been inducted as new member of Thar Coal Energy Board (TCEB) from Federal government in place of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, and other senior officials were also present in the ceremony.
Under the MoU, the Pepco will generate electricity while SECEC will supply coal for the power generation unit. Working on the power plant will start from the current year.
Earlier, eighth meeting of TCEB was held in CM House under the chairmanship of Sindh CM, who is also chairman of the Board, and attended by its members.
The Board was told that five companies from China, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Korea and a local company have submitted proposals for the mining as well as integrated power generation in Thar Coalfields. It was decided to finalise these proposals in the next meeting of the Board.
However, the proposal to establish Coal Pricing Agency was discussed in depth in the meeting and it was decided to complete legal requirement while seeking approval to this effect from the Cabinet as well as to get requisite legislation done in the parliament.
The Board was informed that water & power ministry was processing the proposal to become member of International Coal Energy Agency and it was decided that the ministry would accelerate this process.
Later talking to the media, Federal Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf termed the Thar coal reserves as a gift from God and regretted that in the past no work was done on this project seriously. However, present government is seriously working on this project with full speed. He assured that no impediment would be allowed to come in the way of this project.
 
Asim Aquil said:
1200 MW powerplant is being built for Sindh.

There is no shortage of coal in the Thar region, there is no reason why more can't be built later.
Click to expand...

actually we had several projects of around 12,000MW of electricity from coal energy but most of them have been abondoned or postponed due to lack of foreign investment, resources or techincal reasons.

Now we have only few proposed projects remaining and i sincerely hope they finally they start utilizing our coal.

Whenever we read the news like MOU being signed or the project soon going to be started.......... most of them are cancelled before even starting :angry:
 
The 1200 MW project in Sindh is was initially being handled by Chinese firm but they abondoned it due to tarrifs imposed but the project is being finalized to commence again local engineers , analyst predict 1.5-2 years time for that feasability and project to complete functioning.

The iran gas pipeline is suppose to complete 2012-2013 , it will ease burden on our economy and specially our industrial sector
 
hahha. that is why i never go with the MoU.

price per unit can not be brought down in short run. once many coal based plants become active and also we increase the production capacity of our hydro power plants, only then some change can be considered in prices.
if i am not worng, gov is still paying selected subsidy in this sector
 
This was a federal level project then it was allocated to local sindh gov , mean while the chinese company that started it back out due to some financial issues , as they wanted more benefits , but then I heard they are back in mix

AT the moment PEPCO is handling the issue and making sure that the project gets done , and completed in 1-2 years time

Its estimated that we can producted 20,000MW ~~~ if we use our coal reserves correctly , so 1200 MW is penuts

:pakistan:
 

Similar threads

B
Norway to invest in renewable energy in Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
200
SoulSpokesman
S
ghazi52
Pakistan Privatization updates
Replies
0
Views
365
ghazi52
ghazi52
Edevelop
German companies want joint ventures and investment in Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
421
Dalit
Dalit
B
Floating solar plants can produce 11GWp power
Replies
1
Views
191
saif
S
Edevelop
Pakistan, Denmark discuss green energy
Replies
0
Views
282
Edevelop
Edevelop

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom