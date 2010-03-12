Pakistan's Energy & Water - News and Updates

Pepco to produce 1,200MW power from Thar coal



KARACHI - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) and Sindh Engro Coal Energy Company (SECEC) to establish a power plant in block-2 of Thar coalfield to produce 1,200MW electricity.

Tahir Bisharat Cheema from Pepco and Dr Samar Mubarak on behalf of SECEC signed the MoU at a ceremony held at Chief Minister House Karachi on Saturday.

Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Water and Power Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Federal Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, who has been inducted as new member of Thar Coal Energy Board (TCEB) from Federal government in place of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, and other senior officials were also present in the ceremony.

Under the MoU, the Pepco will generate electricity while SECEC will supply coal for the power generation unit. Working on the power plant will start from the current year.

Earlier, eighth meeting of TCEB was held in CM House under the chairmanship of Sindh CM, who is also chairman of the Board, and attended by its members.

The Board was told that five companies from China, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Korea and a local company have submitted proposals for the mining as well as integrated power generation in Thar Coalfields. It was decided to finalise these proposals in the next meeting of the Board.

However, the proposal to establish Coal Pricing Agency was discussed in depth in the meeting and it was decided to complete legal requirement while seeking approval to this effect from the Cabinet as well as to get requisite legislation done in the parliament.

The Board was informed that water & power ministry was processing the proposal to become member of International Coal Energy Agency and it was decided that the ministry would accelerate this process.

Later talking to the media, Federal Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf termed the Thar coal reserves as a gift from God and regretted that in the past no work was done on this project seriously. However, present government is seriously working on this project with full speed. He assured that no impediment would be allowed to come in the way of this project.