Pakistan, Denmark discuss green energy

iStock-Wind-Turbine-Farm-min1649659118-0.jpg


ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister of Energy, Muhammed Ali, and Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, met on Thursday to discuss potential collaborations in green energy initiatives and energy conservation in Pakistan. They delved into projects and initiatives under the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI) and the Investment Fund for Developing Countries in Denmark (IFU).

The discussion also extensively covered opportunities and mechanisms for wind energy in Pakistan. Ambassador Linulf highlighted the recent surge in bilateral trade, particularly in the textile sector, between Pakistan and Denmark and expressed a commitment to further strengthen relations in the green and sustainable energy sector, including energy conservation efforts in Pakistan.

A proposal was made to convene a cross-functional team from the power sector for future discussions and a joint workshop at the Conference of Parties (COP).

Pakistan, Denmark discuss green energy | The Express Tribune

Discussion also covered opportunities, mechanisms for wind energy in Pakistan
