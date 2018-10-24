What's new

Pakistan's craftsmen build boats without layouts and sketches

Pakistan's craftsmen build boats without layouts and sketches

boat-building3.jpg



20150510_152926-copy.jpg


KARACHI: There are no layouts or drawings on the table, though such sketches are usually
required to build high-quality boats that can navigate stormy waters and survive rough seas. Yet, workers are busy at the biggest boat-building yard in Pakistan that is located at the fish harbor in the port city of Karachi.
“Everything, right from drawing to layout and measurements, is there in our minds,” smiles 52-year-old Muhammad Arshad while doing his work.
A carpenter, Arshad is among the 3500 skilled workers who are employed by the country’s informal boat building sector. He has spent the last 35 years at this facility, which also employs a number of unskilled laborers.
Most workers here earn between Rs 1200 ($11) and Rs 1500 ($14) on a daily basis, though some of them, with exceptionally high skills, even pocket Rs 1800 ($17) per day.
Since drawings, charts, and layouts are alien objects to the craftsmen here, they usually discuss the owner’s requirements in details while booking an order. Their standard conversation at such occasions may include questions about the material that needs to be used and the measurements of the vessel, among other things.
Despite the traditional methodology of its workers, the boat-building yard is known for its skilled craftsmanship. Its signature quality is reflected in the design, stability, and beauty of the products.
“We make fishing boats and cargo ships for domestic and international clients,” Hajji Muhammad, President of the Boat Builders’ Association, told Arab News. “We also supply our products to Iran, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”
A fishing ship manufactured at the yard can cost between Rs 1 million ($ 9506) and Rs 20 million ($190114), depending on its design and the quality of the material.
“A ship equipped with 400 horsepower engine costs about Rs 20 million, depending on the wood we use,” he added. “The price may further go up, if additional material is consumed.”
Under normal circumstances, a medium size boat can take about a year to complete. Cargo ships take much longer, even though they demand more labor and work hours.
Currently, the builders are taking orders for cargo vessels since the demand for fishing boats has gone down due to a variety of reasons, including the use of over-aged vessels.
“The prices of cargo boats is usually between Rs30 million ($285171) to Rs120 million ($1140685),” said Hajji Muhammad.
Owing to the time-consuming nature of the job, about 30 to 40 fishing vessels are built every year. This is over and above the repair work at the yard that rarely comes to an end.
The average life of a boat is 25 years, but a significantly large number of fishermen rely on their old vessels since many of them cannot afford new ones. The Karachi Fish Harbor Authority (KFHA), which regulates the harbor’s affairs, plans to formalize the sector by introducing some basic facilities.
“We want to give it the status of an industry and make it one of the foreign exchange earning sectors by encouraging exports of fishing and cargo boats,” said Mudassir Iqbal, KFHA Managing Director.


20150510_153557-copy.jpg


In Karachi, boat-building yards are located primarily at Ibrahim Hyderi, Sandspit, Hawksbay, and Baba and Bhit islands.

boat-builder.jpg
 
Boat craftsmanship: A rising tide

By Mehar-un-nisa / Photo: Mehar-un-nisa / Creative: Sanober Ahmed



Most of us remember sitting at the edge of our seats in 1997, staring spellbound as Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on board the Titanic. Except, I wasn’t just watching the two star-crossed lovers — I fell in love with the ship, too. The sound of footfall on the wooden decks of ships and boats is music to my ears, the roar of the sea only adding to this rhythm.

One bright Sunday morning, I was lucky enough to watch these magnificent contraptions come together, as I watched a boat being built at the Karachi Fish Harbour. In Karachi, boat-building yards are located primarily at Ibrahim Hyderi, Sandspit, Hawksbay, and Baba and Bhit islands

20150510_152926-copy.jpg

Pakistan exports boats to Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Iran. PHOTO: MEHAR-UN-NISA

The boats instilled a sense of wonder over the power of nature. How small are we, and yet we consider ourselves a supreme creation of the world, I mused. Some of us, however, were not as transported by the hulking structures of the boats — one of my friends clambered aboard a boat that was under construction and headed straight for the upper deck, throwing his arms out in an imitation of Jack Dawson’s famous ‘I’m the king of the world’ scene in Titanic.The thrill of watching the boat come together was more than enough to mask the strong fishy smell at the boat-building yard. Sturdy planks of wood were scattered across the yard and the skeletons of the boats awaited completion. For the photographers in my group, the interlocking frames of the wooden parts offered a fresh perspective at each angle.

Boat-building is an age-old art that dates back to the time of Hazrat Nooh (Noah) (A.S); over time, technique and tools have evolved, of course, but the process remains no less captivating. Near the skeletons of the boats, three men, Haji Kareem Ilahi, Fareedul Haq and Abdul Shakir, sat in the shadow of one of their constructions. I was amazed to learn that these men did not follow any blueprint or drawing while constructing the boats. They have memorised their methods and do not need any graphs, pictures or drawings to guide their hand. It is astonishing to consider the skill of workers like Ilahi, Haq and Shakir when you learn about European cutting edge techniques in boat-building.

20150510_154315-copy.jpg

Workers have memorised their methods and do not need any graphs, pictures or drawings to guide their hand. PHOTO: MEHAR-UN-NISA

Abdul Shakir, the youngest of this group, told me that the boats are designed to meet international standards and boats built in Pakistan can rival any others on the market. While many boats here cater to local demands, Shakir said that Pakistan exports boats to Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Iran. According to Shakir, even members of royal families of Saudi Arabia order boats from the Karachi Fisheries Harbour as the quality is excellent.

20150510_153117-copy.jpg

A single boat can take a minimum of two years to complete and prices start at Rs5o million. PHOTO: MEHAR-UN-NISA

Boat-building is a game of money. The more money someone is willing to invest in the boat, the better the quality of wood used. A single boat can take a minimum of two years to complete and prices start at Rs5o million. The cost is determined by many factors, including the size of type of the ships or boats, and the kind of wood used — Burma teak wood (sagwaan), for instance, is the most expensive, at a cost of Rs12,500 per cubic feet).

Many workers at the Fisheries Harbour agreed that Burma teak or teak from Indonesia is the ideal wood to use due to it’s longevity and sturdiness. Additionally, local wood types such as Keekar, Laachi and Saras are also used in the construction process. However, many of the workers in the yard expressed fears that if deforestation in Pakistan continues at the same rate, the availability of wood for boats will become scarce and more expensive. The engines used in the boats are imported from Singapore, China and some are smuggled from Afghanistan, the workers said.

20150510_153557-copy.jpg

In Karachi, boat-building yards are located primarily at Ibrahim Hyderi, Sandspit, Hawksbay, and Baba and Bhit islands. PHOTO: MEHAR-UN-NISA

The men at the Fisheries Harbour make all kinds of vessels, including cargo ships and ferries. It is a testament to their expertise that they have such a vast range of experience. By the end of my visit to the Fisheries Harbour, I was convinced — I wanted to see the world from a boat now.

Mehar-un-nisa is a Research Associate at the National Centre for Maritime Policy Research and tweets @mehar_un_nisa
 
So great to see government taking interest in talent like this. These mens hands are absolute gold. They are hand crafting boats. These boats are luxury items that should be crafted and exported. They should be considered works of art.
 
The economics



At a minimum, it takes a year to build a small boat, depending on its size. Smaller ones are ready to go out to sea in one to two years, while cargo ships may take three to four years. The average size of a fishing boat may vary between 30 and 50 feet.

Normally, a small boat would cost Rs 10 million to build. But due to the rising prices of teak wood, the industry has turned to using Malanga wood that is imported from the African continent. With the depreciating value of the rupee, the price of this wood has also increased by around 30% to 35%.

Boats built in Pakistan are also exported to Dubai, Iran and other Gulf countries. Their number, too, have witnessed a significant drop as much of the goods are now supplied in containers on large ships, rendering the less-economical cargo boats useless.

‘Kabuli’ reconditioned engines are installed in the boats, which are imported as scrap items and then refurbished locally to meet the boat’s requirements. The price of engine can vary between Rs0.5 million to Rs1 million. Older engines and boats must be repaired from time to time. Newer ones may need no repairs for up to five years. Ultimately, if a boat is properly cared for, it may last up to 30 or even 35 years.

Overall, the boat-building industry in Pakistan employs around 10,000 people – the majority of them daily-wage labourers, who make between Rs 800 and Rs1,000 on average each day.

A labour of love

The art of boat-building has been passed down from generation to generation in the coastal villages of Sindh and Balochistan. Compared with other South Asian countries, boats prepared in Pakistan are stronger and more aesthetically appealing. The skill is so ingrained in the local communities that shipwrights build most boats without layouts or sketches.

The process of building a boat consists of four phases. In the first phase called ‘lay’, the foundational structure of the boat is laid out. This basic structure, colloquially referred to as ‘pathan’, is made of wooden planks laid at the bottom of the structure in a rib-like formation.



Once the inner formation is in place, the exterior structure, comprising wooden planks, is hammered together with nails, in a process colloquially referred to as ‘darhi’. Subsequently, the deck of the boat is built.

In the last phase, the engine is installed in the boat and it is given decorative inscriptions and artwork tailored to the taste of the owner or in some cases, the shipwright.

Drying the wood boat takes several months. This is done to reduce the weight of the wood and it can be strengthened to withhold the force of the rough sea.
 
Noah must have employed These People for the ark
 
9 striking photos of a boat in Pakistan being built without blueprints

By Matt McFarland

Carpenters complete boats such as this at Karachi Fish Harbour in Pakistan in about 15 months. The results are really impressive given the absence of blueprints or the latest technologies.


imrs.php

A cargo boat being built by carpenters is seen at a yard in Karachi’s Fish Harbour. The yard is used mainly for building and repairing cargo and fishing boats ranging from 60 to 120 feet. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

imrs.php


A carpenter cuts out a wood panel while working on a boat. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

imrs.php


A carpenter checks the level of a wood panel while working on a boat. The boats are made for locals as well as foreign buyers. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)


imrs.php



A worker uses tools to cut out a wood panel. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)


imrs.php



The boats range in size from 60 to 120 feet, and require 15 to 20 workers to complete in 15 months. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)


imrs.php



Carpenters work on a boat at a yard. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)


imrs.php


A man reacts while working on the panel of a boat at a yard. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)


imrs.php


A worker is silhouetted as a carpenter works on a boat. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news...eprints/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.91f7b80cd52a
 
Today, the industry is dominated by luxury yachts at the up market end, and sleek, high performance boats at the lower end. People are using carbon fiber composites to reduce weight and drag, using modern, efficient engines, and better scientific techniques to improve performance. If we want to increase our share of the market, we need to educate this human resource so they are able to use modern techniques. Educated marine engineers should be given a supervisory role and these workmen should be taught the skills to utilize modern tools and techniques to get their job done.
 
Carpenters complete boats such as this at Karachi Fish Harbour in Pakistan in about 15 months. The results are really impressive given the absence of blueprints or the latest technologies.

2014-02-26T153151Z_01_AS109_RTRIDSP_3_PAKISTAN.jpg


A cargo boat being built by carpenters is seen at a yard in Karachi’s Fish Harbour. The yard is used mainly for building and repairing cargo and fishing boats ranging from 60 to 120 feet. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

2014-02-26T154526Z_01_AS101_RTRIDSP_3_PAKISTAN.jpg


A carpenter cuts out a wood panel while working on a boat. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

2014-02-26T155639Z_01_AS104_RTRIDSP_3_PAKISTAN.jpg


A carpenter checks the level of a wood panel while working on a boat. The boats are made for locals as well as foreign buyers. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

2014-02-26T152122Z_01_AS108_RTRIDSP_3_PAKISTAN.jpg


A worker uses tools to cut out a wood panel. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

2014-02-26T154654Z_01_AS102_RTRIDSP_3_PAKISTAN.jpg


The boats range in size from 60 to 120 feet, and require 15 to 20 workers to complete in 15 months. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

2014-02-26T154445Z_01_AS103_RTRIDSP_3_PAKISTAN.jpg


Carpenters work on a boat at a yard. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

2014-02-26T154910Z_01_AS110_RTRIDSP_3_PAKISTAN.jpg


A man reacts while working on the panel of a boat at a yard. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

2014-02-26T155401Z_01_AS107_RTRIDSP_3_PAKISTAN.jpg


A worker is silhouetted as a carpenter works on a boat. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

2014-02-26T155901Z_01_AS105_RTRIDSP_3_PAKISTAN.jpg


Carpenters work on a boat.


5a7769e2d5559.jpg


pakistan-boats-industry-shutterstock-editorial-7579004b.jpg
 

