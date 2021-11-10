Pakistani Trade's Updates

.,.,.

Resumption of barter economy, first blow to dollar in Pakistan

Jun 7, 2023



ISLAMABAD : Against the backdrop of Pakistan's trade shift towards a barter economy, the lack of dollar or less dependence on the US dollar has established a strong foothold in the country and exposed Pakistan to exchange rate risks, balance of payments crises. And has offered to revive its economy with fewer risks than inflation.



In a strategic move, Pakistan recognized the potential of barter trade agreements with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia and implemented the 'Business to Business Barter Trade Mechanism 2023' on June 2, allowing public and private enterprises in Pakistan to engage in barter. It was facilitated. Trade with all three neighboring countries. This shift is in line with the global trend towards de-dollarization driven by geopolitical and economic factors.



Pakistan's trade with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia has natural potential to grow, but the US-led trade embargo has served to curtail the four-way trade between all the neighboring countries.

The volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran has reached about 2 billion dollars.



Pakistan's trade volume with Russia is about $400 million. The volume of transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is around one billion dollars. If it is implemented properly, the barter trade between Pakistan, Iran, Russia and Afghanistan will increase manifold.



Meanwhile, before subscribing to barter trade agreements, Pakistan has also started importing various essential commodities from these countries. For example, Pakistan is importing 100 MW of electricity from Iran to meet its energy needs through bilateral cooperation.



Additionally, Pakistan has started importing crude oil, wheat and other commodities from Russia. Instead of paying in dollars, Pakistan will settle these transactions through commodity or commodity barter, which will further strengthen the policy of de-dollarization.



The barter trade mechanism is a blow to Pakistan's limping economy. The country of about 240 million people faces significant challenges related to the balance of payments crisis and rising inflation, which reached an alarming level of about 38 percent in May 2023. According to central bank data, imports last barely a month.



Barter trade offers numerous benefits to Pakistan's economy. By exporting a wide range of goods, including agricultural products, textiles and sports equipment, Pakistan can showcase its diverse offerings in international markets. At the same time, barter trade allows the country to import key commodities such as crude oil, LNG and LPG from its trading partners, meeting its energy needs and reducing dependence on traditional trading methods. she does. Diversifying imports to include industrial machinery, wheat, pulses and other commodities further supports Pakistan's industrial growth and overall economic outlook.



As the world increasingly calls for trade in currencies other than the US dollar, Pakistan's barter trade initiative will pave the way for DD-deilerization in line with a broader global trend. Many countries, including Brazil and Southeast Asian countries, are diversifying their currency holdings and reducing reliance on the greenback due to concerns about its stability and aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. China, as the world's second-largest economy, has been at the forefront of the dollarization movement, furthering this shift in global trade dynamics.



Effective implementation of barter trade and demonetisation is key for Pakistan to take advantage of this transformational opportunity. It positions Pakistan as an active player in the developing international financial system, strengthening its economic ties with regional and global partners. Through careful planning and strategic implementation, Pakistan can use the fruits of barter trade and de-dealerization to drive economic growth, enhance regional cooperation and pave the way for a more prosperous future.



The barter trade system provides an opportunity for Pakistan to meet its energy needs. By exporting surplus agricultural products, Pakistan can secure imports of key commodities such as crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from its trading partners. This will not only meet Pakistan's energy needs but also reduce its dependence on traditional modes of payment, such as the US dollar, which may be subject to exchange rate risks and fluctuations.



Furthermore, the barter trade system enables Pakistan to diversify its import spectrum and support its industrial development. By importing industrial machinery, wheat, pulses and other commodities, Pakistan can strengthen its manufacturing sector, improve productivity and create new employment opportunities. This, in turn, contributes to overall economic growth and lays the foundation for long-term growth.



This development marks the solid progress Pakistan has made in diversifying its trading partners and reducing reliance on traditional payment methods. Leveraging the potential of barter trade and adapting to the dollar shortage, Pakistan is poised to increase its trade volume, strengthen economic ties and pave the way for sustainable economic growth.



Successful implementation of a barter trade system requires careful planning, effective coordination among relevant stakeholders, and a supportive policy framework.



The Government of Pakistan, in partnership with key industry players, needs to ensure smooth logistics, transparent mechanisms, and effective monitoring to facilitate the smooth operation of the barter trade system. Additionally, strong infrastructure development and streamlined customs procedures can further strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of the system.



As Pakistan moves forward with its barter trade system, it is an example for other countries looking to diversify their trade relationships and reduce reliance on traditional payment methods.



This bold step towards economic development, driven by mutually beneficial exchanges and strategic partnerships, positions Pakistan as an emerging player in the global trade landscape.



By adopting a barter trade system with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia, Pakistan is laying the foundation for sustainable development, broader economic stability and a prosperous future.