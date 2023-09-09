What's new

Pakistani man who defended Japan against Somali-American streamer celebrating the "nuking" of Japan praised

RayKalm

RayKalm

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 7, 2012
Messages
2,435
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Happened a few months ago.

Story: Johnny Somali, a Somali-American streamer who livestreamed the calling for the nuking of Japan

www.sportskeeda.com

"Hiroshima, Nagasaki! We do again": Clip of YouTube livestreamer harassing Japanese people on subway goes viral

YouTube streamer Johnny Somali is going viral for all the wrong reasons after a clip of him harassing people while visiting Japan was shared extensively on social media.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com

Video of him shouting "Hiroshima":

He was confronted by a Korean-American.

Now, a Pakistani man confronted him and spoke up for Japan. Japanese people are praising the Pakistani man and making comments as such as these:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1673367553530380304

Quite the contrast compared to the viewpoint of Pakistanis in Turkey.
 
RayKalm said:
Happened a few months ago.

Story: Johnny Somali, a Somali-American streamer who livestreamed the calling for the nuking of Japan

www.sportskeeda.com

"Hiroshima, Nagasaki! We do again": Clip of YouTube livestreamer harassing Japanese people on subway goes viral

YouTube streamer Johnny Somali is going viral for all the wrong reasons after a clip of him harassing people while visiting Japan was shared extensively on social media.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com

Video of him shouting "Hiroshima":

He was confronted by a Korean-American.

Now, a Pakistani man confronted him and spoke up for Japan. Japanese people are praising the Pakistani man and making comments as such as these:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1673367553530380304

Quite the contrast as compared to the viewpoint of Pakistanis in Turkey.
Click to expand...
Somali is pain in the arse in US....
 
I don't think Japanese are going to see Pakistanis as a messiah because of this.
 

Similar threads

R
  • Article
Japanese grows some balls! Slaps black streamer who screamed about nuking Hiroshima and Nagasaki again
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
RayKalm
RayKalm
airmarshal
War in Ukraine - Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Replies
13
Views
729
topsail
T
Yankee-stani
THE Father of Taiwan Lee Teng Hui
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
ILC
ILC
Chakar The Great
The Scream : Is this the end for Muslims in India?
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
prashantazazel
prashantazazel
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Pakistan is the flag holders of peace and India is the master of terrorists and state terrorism
Replies
6
Views
659
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom