Pakistani man who defended Japan against Somali-American streamer celebrating the "nuking" of Japan praised

Happened a few months ago.
Story: Johnny Somali, a Somali-American streamer who livestreamed the calling for the nuking of Japan
Video of him shouting "Hiroshima":
He was confronted by a Korean-American.
Now, a Pakistani man confronted him and spoke up for Japan. Japanese people are praising the Pakistani man and making comments as such as these:
Quite the contrast compared to the viewpoint of Pakistanis in Turkey.
"Hiroshima, Nagasaki! We do again": Clip of YouTube livestreamer harassing Japanese people on subway goes viral
YouTube streamer Johnny Somali is going viral for all the wrong reasons after a clip of him harassing people while visiting Japan was shared extensively on social media.
www.sportskeeda.com
