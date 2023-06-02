What's new

Japanese grows some balls! Slaps black streamer who screamed about nuking Hiroshima and Nagasaki again

news.yahoo.co.jp

「また原爆を落としてやる」発言の外国人ユーチューバー、日本の路上で殴られる動画が拡散…「よくやってくれた」「暴力はだめ」と賛否両論（まいどなニュース） - Yahoo!ニュース

5月中旬、東京の地下鉄内で日本人に「ヒロシマ、ナガサキを知ってるか？」「また原爆を落としてやる」などと発言した動画を公開し、猛批判を浴びた外国人の男性ユーチューバー。今月に入り、日本国内の路上でライ
news.yahoo.co.jp news.yahoo.co.jp
In mid-May, a foreign male YouTuber was heavily criticized for posting a video in which he said to Japanese people on the Tokyo subway, "Do you know Hiroshima and Nagasaki?" . Earlier this month, a video of a person suddenly being beaten by a passerby during a live broadcast on a street in Japan has become a hot topic again.
His YouTuber is active under the name of " Johnny Somali". There are about 7,300 channel subscribers (as of June 2nd). From around May 18, a video taken inside the subway, which is believed to be the Toei Oedo Line, began to spread. The YouTuber unilaterally asked Japanese passengers sitting in English, "Do you know Hiroshima and Nagasaki? " talked. When the passengers were puzzled, he repeatedly said, "I'll drop the atomic bomb again." In response to criticism, the YouTuber deleted the video and released an apology video on May 26. He said, "I sincerely want to apologize to the Japanese people," and "I shouldn't have said those words."
However, the YouTuber will meet the Japanese "revenge". During the live broadcast on the street that seems to be Ueno Ameyoko shopping street in Tokyo, a passerby slapped his cheek while saying "Hey, oh my!". The video contains abusive voices saying, "Hiroshima and Nagasaki (*I can't hear the rest)" and "Don't be silly, fu**in' n*gger (fucking black man)". On SNS, "Such an insult. Opinions such as "I deserved it because I did it", "Japanese people were criticized because they didn't retaliate at times like this. You did a good job", and "On the contrary, I want you to thank me for this much" were conspicuous. On the other hand, there were also negative voices, saying, "Violence and discriminatory terms are not good," and "If we try again, we'll be on the same level."
Click to expand...
Video of the incident: https://maidonanews.jp/article/14923276?page=2&ro=14923276&ri=0
On Youtube:

Talk shit, get hit. It's the rule.
 
Click to expand...
Because of their own stupidity in the past, both Japanese and Germans are now paralyzed and so easy to accept the "insult" from others.

Many countries conquered others, but Japanese and Germans had gone too far into claiming and believing that their race were superior and they, albeit defeated in WW2, still hold that belief until recently. Science and educational data have proven that average Japanese are less intelligent (by a small margin) compared to Chinese and Korean, while Germans are less intelligent and less disciplined than well, too many people, even their European neighbors, less alone North East Asian race.

Now they are slowly realizing the bitter fact and start acting very bizzarre, sometimes like an angry but limbless man, talk big but do nothing.

When Vietnamese special force kidnapped Trinh Xuan Thanh on Germany soil and brought him back to Vietnam some years ago, i still remember how angry the Germans reacted, but everything fizzled after few months. And now comes the North Stream 2 sabotage, which the German reaction can be comparable to the reaction of a small girl raped by some big muscular guys.

Even Poland now can threaten Germany, while Japan has been the victim of threatening of virtually every neighbors, from North Korea, Russia to China. And South Korea, albeit being allied, shows no respect to Japan.
 
AViet said:
Because of their own stupidity in the past, both Japanese and Germans are now paralyzed and so easy to accept the "insult" from others.

Many countries conquered others, but Japanese and Germans had gone too far into claiming and believing that their race were superior and they, albeit defeated in WW2, still hold that belief until recently. Science and educational data have proven that average Japanese are less intelligent (by a small margin) compared to Chinese and Korean, while Germans are less intelligent and less disciplined than well, too many people, even their European neighbors, less alone North East Asian race.

Now they are slowly realizing the bitter fact and start acting very bizzarre, sometimes like an angry but limbless man, talk big but do nothing.

When Vietnamese special force kidnapped Trinh Xuan Thanh on Germany soil and brought him back to Vietnam some years ago, i still remember how angry the Germans reacted, but everything fizzled after few months. And now comes the North Stream 2 sabotage, which the German reaction can be comparable to the reaction of a small girl raped by some big muscular guys.

Even Poland now can threaten Germany, while Japan has been the victim of threatening of virtually every neighbors, from North Korea, Russia to China. And South Korea, albeit being allied, shows no respect to Japan.
Click to expand...
I'm sorry but what does this have to do with the thread?
The japanese just beats up a guy for talking shit about them.

Not sure in Germany.
 
So apparently, this isn't the first time.

The black boy got confronted by a japanese in motorcycle day before:

This could get ugly.

Kudos to the japs, this should happen more in Asian countries, hate the fucking sexpats man. They are for crime, drugs and sex nothing eklse.
 
REhorror said:
I'm sorry but what does this have to do with the thread?
The japanese just beats up a guy for talking shit about them.

Not sure in Germany.
Click to expand...
Not related to the thread? I dont think so.
 
AViet said:
Not related to the thread? I dont think so.
Click to expand...
This shit is happening all over asian countries, even China and our country Vietnam with the sexpats problem and you think it's just Japan and Germany?
 
So this guy was walking around in Japan,asking people if they know about Hiroshima and Nagasaki? And then saying "I'll drop the atomic bomb on you again"? And he expected what? To be welcomed with flowers?

These dumb YouTube/TikTok personas do everything for clicks and fame.

I've seen idiots pulling cringy,stupid pranks and then saying "Social Experiment". Every stupid,retarded video is labeled as "social experiment" nowadays.
 
Foinikas said:
So this guy was walking around in Japan,asking people if they know about Hiroshima and Nagasaki? And then saying "I'll drop the atomic bomb on you again"? And he expected what? To be welcomed with flowers?

These dumb YouTube/TikTok personas do everything for clicks and fame.

I've seen idiots pulling cringy,stupid pranks and then saying "Social Experiment". Every stupid,retarded video is labeled as "social experiment" nowadays.
Click to expand...
He does it because he believes Asians to be push-overs.
There will be some nationalists screaming naw this is only Japan or this is only Korea/China, but this shit is very common in Asian countries where we respect hospitality and no trouble and fail prey to these kinds of foreigners.
 
REhorror said:
He does it because he believes Asians to be push-overs.
There will be some nationalists screaming naw this is only Japan or this is only Korea/China, but this shit is very common in Asian countries where we respect hospitality and no trouble and fail prey to these kinds of foreigners.
Click to expand...
Imagine if he went around USA asking "You know WTC?"
 
Foinikas said:
So this guy was walking around in Japan,asking people if they know about Hiroshima and Nagasaki? And then saying "I'll drop the atomic bomb on you again"? And he expected what? To be welcomed with flowers?

These dumb YouTube/TikTok personas do everything for clicks and fame.

I've seen idiots pulling cringy,stupid pranks and then saying "Social Experiment". Every stupid,retarded video is labeled as "social experiment" nowadays.
Click to expand...
Everyone think they gangster until FAFO, notice how he never does any of his stunts around KubiKicho (he knows the guys there would beat the shit out of him).
 
REhorror said:
"Don't be silly, fu**in' n*gger."
Click to expand...

I'm surprised the black dude didn't turn it into a racial issue, labelling himself the victim of Asian racism!

REhorror said:
He does it because he believes Asians to be push-overs.
Click to expand...

Nah man, it was just a stupid prank. Let's not make a mountain out of a molehill.

I don't think many Japs speak English. And the 'homie' thought it'd be funny to insult them in a foreign language.

Unfortunately for him, someone did understand him.
 
Foinikas said:
So this guy was walking around in Japan,asking people if they know about Hiroshima and Nagasaki? And then saying "I'll drop the atomic bomb on you again"? And he expected what? To be welcomed with flowers?

These dumb YouTube/TikTok personas do everything for clicks and fame.

I've seen idiots pulling cringy,stupid pranks and then saying "Social Experiment". Every stupid,retarded video is labeled as "social experiment" nowadays.
Click to expand...
He also said that he can't be racist as he's black. According to rumours, there's a bounty on him in Japan. I hope he gets what he deserves. :sniper:
 
Fish said:
I'm surprised the black dude didn't turn it into a racial issue, labelling himself the victim of Asian racism!



Nah man, it was just a stupid prank. Let's not make a mountain out of a molehill.

I don't think many Japs speak English. And the 'homie' thought it'd be funny to insult them in a foreign language.

Unfortunately for him, someone did understand him.
Click to expand...
Most people Incorrectly think Asians (Far East) are push-overs they will learn the lesson the hard way when they get a beating.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Japan and South Korea seek to set past aside with an eye on ‘hostile’ China, North Korea, Russia
Replies
0
Views
208
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
R
  • Article
Asian games domination! Armored Core 6 YouTube gameplay beats Starfield and Cyberpunk in views
Replies
10
Views
183
jhungary
jhungary
B
Japanese PM Kishida’s new Indo-Pacific vision includes integrated development of Northeast India, Bangladesh and Bay of Bengal
Replies
1
Views
548
bluesky
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Iqrar Ul Hassan Terms Imran Riaz Khan Liar Once Again
Replies
3
Views
460
Riz
Riz
GamoAccu
India blocks YouTube videos and Twitter posts on BBC Modi documentary
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
5K
Deltadart
Deltadart

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom