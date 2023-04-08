Pakistan Super League - 9 (PSL-9) 2024

Addition of new teams to be discussed in next PSL governing council meeting​

News Desk​

.,.There is an existing agreement between the PCB and the current franchises that prohibits the addition of new franchises until after the 2025 season21 April, 2023The proposal to include additional teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is expected to be a topic of discussion in an upcoming governing council meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) next month.“The PCB has not taken the matter [additional teams] up with franchises formally or informally yet but ESPNcricinfo understands that the issue is likely to be on the agenda of the PSL governing council meeting next month,” the report stated.However, the report further added that there is an existing agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the current franchises that prohibits the addition of new franchises until after the 2025 season.“The PCB agrees that it shall not introduce a new franchise team in the PSL under the same financial model contained herein, before the tenth edition of the Tournament has concluded, whereafter the PCB may include new franchise team(s) to participate in the PSL from time to time at its sole discretion," reads the new clause 2.12 of the agreement signed in 2021.PCB management committee chairman, Najam Sethi, in a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, expressed his desire of adding new teams in the competition."The revenue will increase and also teams will increase, and my advice to the other six franchises is that you will not suffer any loss, but you will make a profit from this, and if the revenue decreases, then we will help you in this matter," said Sethi.