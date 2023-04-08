What's new

Pakistan Super League - 9 (PSL-9) 2024

Pakistan Super League 9 2024
Sialkot and Faisalabad are the two new teams that are likely to be added in the next season of PSL
This is not official yet! Javed Afridi Revealed the names of the teams...

Addition of new teams to be discussed in next PSL governing council meeting​

There is an existing agreement between the PCB and the current franchises that prohibits the addition of new franchises until after the 2025 season

News Desk​


21 April, 2023


Addition of new teams to be discussed in next PSL governing council meeting


The proposal to include additional teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is expected to be a topic of discussion in an upcoming governing council meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) next month.

“The PCB has not taken the matter [additional teams] up with franchises formally or informally yet but ESPNcricinfo understands that the issue is likely to be on the agenda of the PSL governing council meeting next month,” the report stated.

However, the report further added that there is an existing agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the current franchises that prohibits the addition of new franchises until after the 2025 season.

“The PCB agrees that it shall not introduce a new franchise team in the PSL under the same financial model contained herein, before the tenth edition of the Tournament has concluded, whereafter the PCB may include new franchise team(s) to participate in the PSL from time to time at its sole discretion," reads the new clause 2.12 of the agreement signed in 2021.

PCB management committee chairman, Najam Sethi, in a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, expressed his desire of adding new teams in the competition.

"The revenue will increase and also teams will increase, and my advice to the other six franchises is that you will not suffer any loss, but you will make a profit from this, and if the revenue decreases, then we will help you in this matter," said Sethi.
 
PCB reveals window for PSL 9, no new team to be added for next season​

A final schedule will be confirmed in the next PSL governing council meeting

Pakistan Cricket Board​


25 September, 2023


PCB reveals window for PSL 9, no new team to be added for next season
PHOTO: PCB

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, on Monday chaired the meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

The upcoming ninth season will be played with six teams. No additional team will be added in the upcoming season. For the promotion and support of women's cricket, the PCB will continue to explore opportunities for women's league or exhibition matches during HBL PSL.

The window for the upcoming season is decided between 8 February to 24 March 2024. A final schedule will be confirmed in the next meeting.

It was decided that the PCB will continue to work closely with the franchises to explore alternative venues as a part of contingency planning.

In the meeting, the late Alamgir Tareen, former owner of Multan Sultans, was remembered in a heartfelt and respectful way and his contribution towards Pakistan cricket was praised. “He was known for this dedication, passion, and remarkable contributions to cricket and will be missed,” Zaka Ashraf said in the meeting.

A detailed discussion with respect to the organisation of the HBL PSL 9 including the digital, media rights and other commercial assets tender process took place.

Lastly, a report of the previous edition of HBL PSL was presented in the meeting and the franchisees' representatives were briefed on the success of the eighth edition. Franchises appreciated the effort of PCB, government agencies, and all stakeholders who helped in the delivery of the event at four venues.
 

