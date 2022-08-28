Pakistan Football News & Discussions - August 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
@waz @LeGenD and others Sir kindly make this thread sticky as we have no dedicated Thread regarding Pakistan Football . Thanks .
I hope we could get Etzaz Hussain, Ole Sæter, Adil Nabi, Easah Suliman and Harun Hamid. Would really improve the Pakistani Squad.Getting half these guys would do wonders for Pakistani football.