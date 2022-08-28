What's new

Pakistan Football News & Discussions - August 2022 .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542805138397700098



ppppp.jpg





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563481533259780104



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563809992691548162




https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1288146175327175





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557387376913256455





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557744945926062085


@waz @LeGenD and others Sir kindly make this thread sticky as we have no dedicated Thread regarding Pakistan Football . Thanks .
 
Getting half these guys would do wonders for Pakistani football.
I hope we could get Etzaz Hussain, Ole Sæter, Adil Nabi, Easah Suliman and Harun Hamid. Would really improve the Pakistani Squad.
 
Please build football team entirely on balochis they are best in football heads down
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585696064660701202


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585588117523890183


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588213434407165952


www.instagram.com

Pakistan Football Federation on Instagram: "Huge opportunity for all our aspiring futsal coaches! 💥 The Pakistan Football Federation is delighted to announce that we will be conducting AFC Futsal Level 1 Coaching Course in Lahore 🤩 Course will be h

Pakistan Football Federation shared a post on Instagram: "Huge opportunity for all our aspiring futsal coaches! 💥 The Pakistan Football Federation is delighted to announce that we will be conducting AFC Futsal Level 1 Coaching Course in Lahore 🤩 Course will be held from 18th to 30th November...
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com


www.instagram.com

Pakistan Football Federation on Instagram: "AFC U-20 WOMEN’S ASIAN CUP QUALIFIERS!💥 Team Pakistan is drawn in Group G where they will come up against Myanmar, Malaysia and Cambodia 🇵🇰⚽️ The tournament is due to start from the 4th Of March in Cambod

Pakistan Football Federation shared a post on Instagram: "AFC U-20 WOMEN’S ASIAN CUP QUALIFIERS!💥 Team Pakistan is drawn in Group G where they will come up against Myanmar, Malaysia and Cambodia 🇵🇰⚽️ The tournament is due to start from the 4th Of March in Cambodia! 🤩 #PakistanFootball...
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 

