Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works | Updates & Discussions

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

News Website of KS&EW launched recently with Offical Twitter & You Tube Links .



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1687483521668100096


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633436117788684288


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509494317970296835



PNT BHOLU HANDING OVER CEREMONY​





Six gates of Sukkur Barrage commissioned​





PNS Haibat the first ever indigenously designed/ constructed modern Missile Craft by KS&EW .​





@LeGenD Sir we have no dedicated thread of KS&EW . If possible make it sticky . Thanks
 
The Ronin
Turkish Shipyard laid the keel of 2nd Milgem-class corvette of Pakistan
ghazi52
Featured Pakistan Navy to build indigenously designed gunboat and tugs Gunboat possessing stealth features
2 3 4
Pakistan Ka Beta
Steel cutting ceremony of 2nd Milgem Corvette held at KS&EW - June 2020
6 7 8 9 10 11
ghazi52
How are Pakistan’s naval modernization plans coming along?
Titanium100
Turkey, China prepare Pakistan for future wars
2
