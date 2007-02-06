Pakistan Air Force Transport

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Discuss all the transport aircrafts in the Pakistan Air Force. How they can be improved, do we have enough aircrafts? Can transport aircraft be used for bombing?
i heard from somewhere, can't remember where that PAF can modify their C-130's to drop bombs and use it as a bomber?
The only bombs that would be used would probably be of the air fuel variety. Otherwise it is a slow moving target and a waste of resources to use it any other way.
it was reported that pakistan had configured a C-130 to drop a weapon it was in 1990 though
http://www.globalsecurity.org/wmd/world/pakistan/nuke-chron.htm
This is a pretty interesting find, C-130 as a :shocked: Bomber.