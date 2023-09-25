IAF inducts first C-295 transport aircraft at Hindan Air Force Station The first IAF squadron to be equipped with the aircraft, No. 11 Squadron, also named The Rhinos, is based in Vadodara.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to celebrate its 91st anniversary, and it’s doing so in style with the induction of its first C-295 MW medium tactical transport aircraft. This marks a significant milestone for the IAF, enhancing its capabilities and replacing aging aircraft.In a formal ceremony at the Hindon Air Force Base near Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over the state-of-the-art C-295 aircraft to the IAF. The event was attended by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, senior officers, and top officials from Airbus and Tata, highlighting the importance of this occasion.The C-295 MW, a cutting-edge aircraft, arrived at Vadodara air base from the Spanish city of Seville. It was flown to Vadodara by a joint IAF-Airbus crew last week. This marks the beginning of a new era for the IAF.A total of 56 C-295 aircraft are scheduled to be inducted into the IAF, with 40 of them set to be manufactured in India through the Tata-Airbus joint venture. This move aligns with India’s goal of boosting self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.The C-295 will take center stage at the upcoming Air Force Day parade, heralding the establishment of the IAF’s first squadron of tactical airlifters in Vadodara. Each C-295 squadron will consist of 10 to 12 aircraft, and the first aircraft is all set to participate in this year’s Air Force Day parade on October 8 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, celebrating the IAF’s 91st anniversary.The C-295’s introduction into the IAF’s fleet will significantly enhance its logistics capabilities, particularly in fulfilling mission requirements in forward areas, including those near the contested border with China. This new addition will retire the aging Avro transport aircraft, which have faithfully served since the early 1960s.Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari received the first C-295 transport aircraft in Spain on September 13, marking the culmination of a substantial Rs 21,935-crore deal between India and Airbus Defence and Space. This deal is aimed at modernizing and upgrading the IAF’s capabilities for a new era of challenges.In September 2021, the Defence Ministry signed a ₹22,000 crore deal with Airbus and Space S.A., Spain for procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft to replace the Avro aircraft in service with the IAF. The first 16 C295s of the 56 aircraft on order will be assembled at the San Pablo Sur site in Seville, with the second aircraft due to be delivered in May 2024, and the next 14 rolled out at a rate of one per month until August 2025, Airbus said. The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured by Airbus jointly with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). Work is underway for setting up the final assembly line (FAL) at Vadodara in Gujarat, and the first aircraft manufactured in India would be delivered in September 2026, as reported by The Hindu earlier.Production of components for the aircraft to be manufactured in India has already commenced in the main constituent assembly facility in Hyderabad, and these parts will be shipped to the Vadovara final assembly line, which is scheduled to become operational by November 2024. The 56th and final aircraft is expected to be delivered to the IAF by August 2031, according to Airbus.The C-295 MW is a versatile aircraft, capable of carrying up to nine tonnes of payload or as many as 71 troops. It can cruise at a maximum speed of about 480 kilometers per hour, making it highly suitable for various missions. Unlike the Avro, the C-295 features a rear ramp for easy loading and unloading, particularly beneficial for handling larger equipment.Additionally, this aircraft is equipped with retractable landing gear and a spacious, pressurized cabin measuring 12.69 meters in length. It can operate from short and unprepared airstrips, even flying at low altitudes as slow as 110 knots. These features significantly enhance its operational flexibility.Moreover, the C-295 can be adapted for intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance missions, equipped with a multi-mission radar that can be weaponized for effective close air support operations. This versatility makes it a valuable asset for various military operations.In conclusion, the induction of the C-295 MW aircraft into the IAF’s fleet marks a significant step toward modernizing India’s defence capabilities. With its adaptability and advanced features, the C-295 will play a crucial role in enhancing the IAF’s logistics and operational capabilities, contributing to India’s defence preparedness for years to come.