PAF's New air Launched Munition called Kagem V3 show in NASTP promo

Falcon34

Screenshot_20230804-102622.png

@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Dazzler @farooqbhai007 @PanzerKiel
Anybody Know what kind of munition is this, Is it turbojet powered glide?? or some boosted glide bomb
 
Falcon34 said:
@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Dazzler @farooqbhai007 @PanzerKiel
Anybody Know what kind of munition is this, Is it turbojet powered glide?? or some boosted glide bomb
Developed by Baykar for use against strategic targets, Kagem is winged loitering munitions [kamikaze drones]. The Kagem ammunition is to be used by the Akinci UCAV, Bayraktar TB2, and Bayraktar TB3. The Kagem will have an increased range when launched from a UCAV.

PanzerKiel said:
Developed by Baykar for use against strategic targets, Kagem is winged loitering munitions [kamikaze drones]. The Kagem ammunition is to be used by the Akinci UCAV, Bayraktar TB2, and Bayraktar TB3. The Kagem will have an increased range when launched from a UCAV.
The new Turkish kamikaze drone will be able to fly for at least an hour in the air and will quickly head to the target thanks to its turbojet engine. The kamikaze, which also can perform an autonomous flight, is specifically designed to destroy strategic targets behind the front [deep in the enemy’s rear].

Kagem, equipped with optical guidance assisted by artificial intelligence, can operate up to an altitude of 18,000 feet. The normal cruise speed of the munition, which can dive towards its target at a maximum speed of Mach 0.7, is Mach 0.3.

With a length of 1.73 meters and a wingspan of 1.25 meters, Kagem can carry a payload of 6 kilograms. It is equipped with a camera system with 2-axis stabilization, 36x zoom, and a laser rangefinder with a range of 2.8 kilometers. Baykar is also believed to be working on heavier, longer-range ammunition.
 
It seems to be a completely different system. Not the same as the one in NASTP picture.

Turkey unveiled kamikaze drone with AI-assisted optical guidance

Screenshot_20230804-102622.png
Screenshot_20230804-102622.png

KEMANKES-5-1-750x375.jpg

Both of seem to be completely two different things?
 

