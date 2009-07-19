PAF Air Refueling Capability

x_man
A couple of Mirages have been modified by PAF to carry out air-air refueling tests. The ground and dry air tests been successful, hopefully when IL-76 ( refuelers) arrive soon, a full fledge capability for the whole fleet will be provided….Few snaps from one of the Mirages…Post some more pics later….
"I am releasing these images under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 License (CC-BY-SA)."
