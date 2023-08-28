What's new

OVER 20 PTI WORKERS ARRESTED FOR TAKING OUT RALLY IN KARACHI

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

Jun 15, 2021
748
-3
United Kingdom
India
KARACHI: Over 20 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have been arrested in Karachi for taking out a rally ‘without getting prior permission’, ARY News reported on Sunday.



Police arrested more than 20 PTI workers for organising a rally at Sharea Faisal without getting prior permission from the local authorities in Karachi.


The political party announced a public rally from Shahrea Faisal to Mazar-e-Quaid to express solidarity with the incarcerated PTI chief.

Heavy contingents of the police force were deployed at the PTI Karachi headquarters and other parts of the metropolis.

However, the PTI workers managed to take out rallies in small groups in some areas using different routes.

Yesterday, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) grilled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister in the cypher case in Attock jail.

The PTI chief has been officially included in the FIA investigation in cypher case. The FIA team headed by Deputy Director Ayaz grilled PTI chief in Attock jail for one hour.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.
 
Indians doing ceasefire violations and killing civilians in AJK
Militants from Afghanistan firing on border posts in Pakistan
TTP basically in pre zarb e azb position
Separatist sentiment gaining huge popularity in Balochistan and parts of KPK

But lumber 1 priority is arresting people carrying out a rally
 

