PTI women activist re-arrested after release from Kot Lakhpat Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women activists were re-arrested moments after release from Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore, ARY News reported.


As per details, policewomen force arrested the PTI activists and took them from Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

The rearrest came after the PTI women activists were released from jail but their families refused to take them home as they were fearing the rearrest.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan and other party activists in Jinnah House attack case.

Read more: ATC orders to release Sanam Javed, other PTI activists

As per details, ATC judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict and granted bail to nine suspects in Jinnah House attack case.

The court approved the bail pleas of PTI activists Sanam Javed Khan, Robina Jameel, Afshan Tariq, Ashma Shuja, Shah Bano, Faisal Akhtar, Qasim, Ali Hasan and Hussain Qadri.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.
No one even cares anymore LOL In fact no one cared from the beginning as it turns out.
 
very unpleasant phase of this bablooo
 
Precedent has been set by PML_N, question is what's going to happen when same laws are used against PML_N ? Who is going to save police officer that are breaking these laws to carry on Nawaz sharief formula?
 
General Zia era was much better than this era of PDM , PMLN dictatorship.
 

