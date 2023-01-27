What's new

Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested: News and Discussion

Is Martial Law/Emergency a real possibility after IK arrest?

  • Yes

    Votes: 145 63.6%

  • No

    Votes: 83 36.4%
  • Total voters
    228
  • Poll closed .
PTI chief Imran Khan has been taken into custody by the Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).


PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed the development.


PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the IHC has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.


“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655867466139017216

PTI’s Azhar Mashwani alleged that Imran had been “abducted” from inside the court by Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655869734020104192

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, in a video message on Twitter, said: “They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655866874620526598

PTI’s official Twitter account also shared the video of Imran’s lawyer, saying that he was “badly injured” outside the IHC.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655867656505810945

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
www.dawn.com

Imran Khan arrested from IHC; court deems ex-PM’s arrest legal

Interior minister says Imran failed to appear before the court in the Al-Qadir Trust case despite being issued several notices.
www.dawn.com

@Areesh @Imran Khan @AlKardai @Jango @RescueRanger
 

Similar threads

Imad.Khan
IMRAN KHAN: U.S. WAS MANIPULATED BY PAKISTAN MILITARY INTO BACKING OVERTHROW
Replies
3
Views
262
Samlee
Samlee
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran was ousted for country's survival, claims Zardari
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
The Eagle
  • Article
Radical Islamists storm supreme court after Imran Khan is released
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Muhammed45
Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan's party - minister
2
Replies
24
Views
782
SaadH
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran says his arrest is inevitable, expects it as early as Monday
2 3
Replies
36
Views
505
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom