What's new

Imran Khan: Pakistan military is 'petrified' of elections

Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
507
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
_130621789_ik.png.webp

Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan, is convinced the army is afraid of the elections because he would win


Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has told BBC HARDtalk the military is petrified of an election, which is expected to take place later this year.

He alleged that "fascists" are leading the country into the "dark ages".
Mr Khan was elected in 2018, ruled for just under four years, and was then ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year.

Observers say a big reason was him falling out of favour with the powerful military.
Pakistan's military has for decades held a firm grip over how the country is run.

www.bbc.com

Imran Khan: Pakistan military is 'petrified' of elections

In an interview with BBC HARDtalk, the former PM says only a free and fair vote can save Pakistan.
www.bbc.com
 
well they want to kill IK. But the plan has a few snags. But knowing that the quom is under their boot they will commence his execution under any cock'n bull story.
 

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan's party - minister
2
Replies
24
Views
802
SaadH
S
The Eagle
  • Article
Radical Islamists storm supreme court after Imran Khan is released
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP asks Islamabad police to arrest Imran Khan in contempt case
Replies
13
Views
183
Neelo
Neelo
M
Pakistan media decry de facto ban on giving airtime to Imran Khan
Replies
1
Views
252
One_Nation
O
airmarshal
In Secret Meeting, Pakistani Military Ordered Press to Stop Covering Imran Khan
Replies
2
Views
271
Peaceful Civilian
Peaceful Civilian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom