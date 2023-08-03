Hero786
Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan, is convinced the army is afraid of the elections because he would win
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has told BBC HARDtalk the military is petrified of an election, which is expected to take place later this year.
He alleged that "fascists" are leading the country into the "dark ages".
Mr Khan was elected in 2018, ruled for just under four years, and was then ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year.
Observers say a big reason was him falling out of favour with the powerful military.
Pakistan's military has for decades held a firm grip over how the country is run.
Imran Khan: Pakistan military is 'petrified' of elections
In an interview with BBC HARDtalk, the former PM says only a free and fair vote can save Pakistan.
