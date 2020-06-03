What's new

OSINT India/Israel/UK 'targets' China, Pakistan, Iran & Turkey via Satellite Imagery illegal details

OSINT India/Israel/UK handle "Targets" China, Iran, Russia, Arabs ME & Pakistani Satellite imagery in illegal details

OSINT means Open Source Intelligence which uses specialized military satellites orbiting to spy on countries daily activities primarily Military activities in deep details and high resolution.

Twitter handle used which gives alot of details of positions, military installations: d-atis@detresfa_:

Link: https://twitter.com/detresfa_

UK/Canada/Israel. Bringing you world events as they happen, focusing on the Middle East including Pakistan, Afghanistan Region:

https://twitter.com/Sbreakintl
https://twitter.com/Auroraintel

What is China, Iran, Russian, Arabs ME & Pakistani response on these threats?
 
For example :
https://www.laserpointersafety.com/...iles/15a7c2ea26812db46600dea82964c5a2-230.php
In order to track/blind/takeOut/confuse a military/spy satellite Pakistan needs high altitude radars to detect those sats. Something like this :
705480_592.jpg


Or this :
1399020100240813920183124.jpg

1164136_490.jpg

The fact is that during peacetimes you cannot take them out by direct shot such as long range missiles since there are international treaties which i dont give hoot about them personally but governments have to respect those contracts. So you have to be first able to track them and then find a way to minimize their their success rate. Second countermeasure is using the same kind of satellites to spy on your enemies.
 
What are they spotting? A military base at Gwadar? A supposedly nuclear enrichment site at some new location?

Much of it is based on pure speculation. Besides, even if these so-called intelligence reports are true, what are they worth? Countries which cooperate with each other don't hide their activities. If China and Pak were building a naval base at Gwadar we would do it as openly and transparently as possible. We don't require permission from irrelevant countries on the other side of the Atlantic.

These Twitter handles look more like psyops.
 
You want to talk to him? He has a discord server. It has OSINT from all over the world. To join that discord server, you need to give your real mobile number.
 
What are they spotting? check this:

Pakistani Airbase Sargoda current image:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1212946386494181376

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1253912179058724864

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1260885711999258626

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1255002185894473728

Chinese Positions and deployments current image:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1253296413489823747

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1267478309115359234
 
This is hardly confidential information. You don't need a satellite to capture fighter jets parked under the open sky.
 
He is using commercial satellite imagery for pointless analysis,if IMINT was everything in itself, US won't need to send in Human Assets to the ground and risk their lives. If IMINT could save lives, eagle claw would have been successful.
If IMINT was everything than Indians would not have to face the huge embarrassment on Feb26 in Balakot
Realtime Imagery is something that gives you insight in planning operations which Indians & Pakistan both have access to. Pakistan also have partnership with access to Hi-Res Sat imagery in real time. No need to pay heed to such OSINT handles, they are just propagandists
 
only way to deal with this threat is to develop capable anti satellite missile and shoot down any spy satellite over country space
 
Going to need lots of those missiles because these days, they can deploy dozens of satellites in one go.
 
i think multiple war heads on single missile are enough for taking out such satellites
You be wasting them since spy satellites don't group in together and are separated by thousands of miles. They won't have the fuel to reach them all.
 

