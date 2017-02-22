What's new

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad - Updates, News and Discussions.

Pakistan Army on Wednesday launched 'Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad' across the country, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's media wing.

The operation aims at indiscriminately eliminating the "residual/latent threat of terrorism", consolidating the gains made in other military operations, and further ensuring the security of Pakistan's borders, read the statement.

Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces (CAF) and other security and law enforcing agencies (LEAs) will actively participate in and 'intimately support' the armed forces' efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, the statement added.

"The effort entails conduct of Broad Spectrum Security / Counter-Terrorism (CT) operations by Rangers in Punjab, continuation of ongoing operations across the country, and focus on more effective border security management," the ISPR said.

"Country wide de-weaponisation and explosive control are additional cardinals of the effort. Pursuance of National Action Plan will be the hallmark of this operation," it added.
We should not lose sight of the fact that over the last three years incidents of terrorism and the death toll from them has drastically improved. This was always going to be a long fight.
 
Pakistan army launched a whole new operation "Radd ul fasad" to eliminate terrorists from country .
 
If anywhere the operation needs to be done, its inside Afghanistan where all the heads of snakes are living comfortably and abetting and formatting terrorism inside Pakistan. If anything we should had learned this after the recent attacks that no matter how hard we try to dismantle terrorist and their network inside Pakistan till the time snakes are giving a free passage inside Afghanistan, they will always find a way to sneak in due to nature of the border and try to create havoc.
Too bad a perfectly found option to eliminate their infrastructure was wasted due to non decisiveness and action on part of our decision makers.
 
Excellent news. This seems to be the second (internal) leg of Op Zarb e Azb. And what a name! Radd ul Fasaad i.e. 'Rejection and elimination of Terrorism in all its forms'
 
New Operation launched but there is one thing we need to do. If some of us think that all TTP can be killed than we are wrong in fact dead wrong. I am not suggesting talks with TTP but TTP is mostly Tribal based and whether we like it or not they still enjoy lot of support among Tribal people. So we need a major dialogue with people of Tribal areas address there issues and use them to bring back as many TTP guys as we can as for the TTP leadership they can be dealt with and eliminated.
 
