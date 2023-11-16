Open armed and welcoming Liberal "Sanctuary City" New York has decided to pay for plane tickets to send migrants "anywhere in the world but here".

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 35,051
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
Oh but the Liberals haven't rescinded their "sanctuary" status yet...that would be admitting defeat.
I'd like to thank the Liberal Democrats for keeping up their tradition of creating problems and then making sure to implement their usual solution of simply dumping it on somebody else to solve.
I'd like to thank the Liberal Democrats for keeping up their tradition of creating problems and then making sure to implement their usual solution of simply dumping it on somebody else to solve.
Last edited: