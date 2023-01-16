[Sanctuary city] Mayor Eric Adams [on his visit to the border] says New York City doesn’t have ‘room’ to host more migrants

Hamartia Antidote said: Now let me get this straight...New York City declared themselves a Sanctuary City where illegals can feel safe because NYC didn't agree with Federal Laws on repatriating illegal immigrants.



Now they want the Federal Government to give them money to house these people because they can't afford it.



If I was the Governor of Texas I'd tell Mayor Eric Adams to revoke the Sanctuary City status if he wants any cooperation.

That was the old guard democrats, Mayor Adams is a different kind of cat, he’s pragmatic. He’s slogan is literally “get stuff done”.But I’m not naive enough to say he’s the best the city could have picked, just that he was the one that could get elected, coming off Covid, Trump and DeBalsio.At least Adams is willing to come down to Texas. I agree, the Texas mayors and Governer should push the NYC mayor to push for a solution that’s beyond what democrats have been traditionally willing to concede. Getting ride of the sanctuary city designation is beyond what Adams political backer would be willing to concede. Which is why I think he mentioned FEMA. Sure, he would try to get more funding for New York, but even he knows the border cities and states will just keep sending people beyond the reimbursement for expenses the federal government would be willing to provide.Recently, Biden’s defacto reaffirmation of the “Remain in Mexico” policy and the spike in Cartel activity is shaping up to mean the democrats are going to concede to the bare minimum of demands of the Republican controlled house and border mayors/governors.Btw, what do you think of the FEMA option? I don’t see the democrats supporting any funding for a wall.