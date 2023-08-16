Nyingchi, South Tibet, Can be seen from Indian border, A traveler revisits the city after 10 years, everything's beyond the recognition

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 61,610
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Nyingchi, South Tibet, a small frontier city can be seen on the mountains from Indian side.
A traveler visited Nyingchi in 2012, now she revisited the city again, just in 10 years, everything is changed beyong recognition, 10 years ago the place was mostly just a vast river bank covered with pebbles, now the same place is being covered by highrises and modern roads, even Nyingchi itself had been officially upgraded to a "city" other than a merely rural settlement a decade ago.
A traveler visited Nyingchi in 2012, now she revisited the city again, just in 10 years, everything is changed beyong recognition, 10 years ago the place was mostly just a vast river bank covered with pebbles, now the same place is being covered by highrises and modern roads, even Nyingchi itself had been officially upgraded to a "city" other than a merely rural settlement a decade ago.
Last edited: