China to host 3rd Trans-Himalaya cooperation meeting in China-India border town Nyingchi, South Tibet

Forum set to be held in Nyingchi city of China's autonomous Tibet region on Oct. 4-5​

Aamir Latif |02.10.2023 - Update : 03.10.2023
KARACHI, Pakistan

China-India border town Nyingchi. South Tibet

China is set to hold the third Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation in Tibet on Oct. 4-5.

The two-day meeting will be held in the Nyingchi city of China's autonomous Tibet region, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that its top diplomat will attend the event.
Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will participate in the meeting at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

During his stay in Tibet, Jilani will address the opening ceremony of the forum. He will also meet Mongolia's deputy prime minister, Chinese foreign minister and Afghanistan's interim foreign minister, said the statement.

The Trans-Himalaya Forum was initiated in 2018 to deepen practical cooperation among regional countries on various subjects, including geographical connectivity, environmental protection, ecological preservation, and enhancing cultural linkages.

The theme of this year’s meeting is ecological civilization and environmental protection. The last in-person meeting of the forum was held in 2019.

 

Nyingchi, South Tibet, a small frontier city can be seen on the mountains from Indian side

 

Top Afghan diplomat to attend Trans-Himalaya cooperation meeting in Tibet

 

