Now Medicines shortage!!

imadul

imadul

Shortage of dollars, so phrama raw material cannot be imported.

Country where diseases are rampant because of sewerage mixed drinking water, contamination in food, unhealthy environment, now people will be banging their heads to find medicines for their loved ones.

Dollar shortage threatens to cause healthcare sector crisis in Pakistan

The ongoing dollar shortage in the country has now taken another threatening turn, as there is a scarcity of...
Stop eating junk food from outside, half your problems easily solved. Stop buying roti from tandoors too. Cook at home.

Too much junk food and unhygienic stuff available out there. Our people sadly have no concept of cleanliness (talking about street vendors, restaurants, food carts). They handle money while making your food so it’s obvious contamination. Money is the dirtiest paper anywhere.
 
People need to pick up weapons and head to GHQ. Give these Generals the
Gaddaffi treatment, then drag out these PDM crooks.

The Sri Lankans came out for their rights and now it is the tuurn of Pakistani's
to come out.
Only solution is liquidate nawaz family from top to bottom. Zardaris and bhutto and all the politicians in PDM and most in PTI. Every senior General brigadier and his kids need liquidating. Senior judges senior police all need to be in prison etc
 
Awesome news.... Sorry my Pakistani people.... The Haram corruption you have made halal will have consequences.

You will need to kill the corrupt PDM establishment only then will you be redeemed.
 
Awesome news.... Sorry my Pakistani people.... The Haram corruption you have made halal will have consequences.

You will need to kill the corrupt PDM establishment only then will you be redeemed.
So it is only pdm that is corrupt?
What about the vast majority of Pakistanis who are halal chor. Who will fix them?
 
So it is only pdm that is corrupt?
What about the vast majority of Pakistanis who are halal chor. Who will fix them?
That is the job of the government but they are corrupt themselves. The politician's real job is to make regulations and strengthen the departments.
 
That is the job of the government but they are corrupt themselves. The politician's real job is to make regulations and strengthen the departments.
Name one Government that has turned chor kom into imaandar kom and I will accept your point.
 
Name one Government that has turned chor kom into imaandar kom and I will accept your point.
Check and balances make people obliged and follow the law. The situation is getting worse than ever so not a single govt has done it. However, PTI tried but was obliged (their mistake) like FBR/Land digitisation, Judiciary reforms, etc.
 
3-4 weeks are critical.
As Hafiz Ji was saying
قوم ایک ہزارویں مرتبہ نازک موڑ پر ہے۔

Medicines shortages and food items like oil and pulses. It was an agricultural country and even imports oil and pulses..country is big on sugar and cement production. Cement is nature killer and sugar has given rise to sugar cartels.

An ideal time for enemy to settle all scores. We cannot withstand a war more than 3 weeks. Will run out of petroleum products in 3-4 weeks and no dollars to import from Arab Brothers. Tanks will be stranded in the deserts of chor, thar, and cholistan.
A job well done by Neutrals.
 
People need to pick up weapons and head to GHQ. Give these Generals the
Gaddaffi treatment, then drag out these PDM crooks.

The Sri Lankans came out for their rights and now it is the tuurn of Pakistani's
to come out.
Pakistani nation is afraid for the first 1000 deaths. No one want it to be him or his brother. Retaliation jab b hoge or jab b pehla 1000 Banda establishment ko protect krne kay chakar me shaheed Hoga. Baakio Ka pir wo moat Ka dar khatam ho Jana Hy. It won't anymore after that point.

Bas filhaal har koi Soch Raha Hy me q pehle jaun
 

