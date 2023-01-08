Now Medicines shortage!!

imadul
Shortage of dollars, so phrama raw material cannot be imported.
Country where diseases are rampant because of sewerage mixed drinking water, contamination in food, unhealthy environment, now people will be banging their heads to find medicines for their loved ones.
