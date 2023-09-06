Pakistan economy in crisis! Country facing huge foreign exchange crunch, banking on Iran for life-saving drugs

Pakistan economic crisis:



Pakistan has pinned its hope on Iran to cater to the problem of unprecedented medicine shortage, including that of life-saving drugs. Islamabad describes its relations with Tehran as “longstanding and time-tested close fraternal relations”.



06 Sep 2023 13:28



Pakistan economy in bad shape. Pic Credit: Unsplash



Islamabad: Pakistan economy is in shambles. The situation is so bad that the country is not able to buy life-saving drugs due to shortage in foreign reserves.



Pakistan’s lack of forex reserves has resulted in crippling of the country’s healthcare system. For over six months, the neighbouring country has not been able to buy the medicines and the raw material used for local drug manufacturing from foreign nations.





Pakistan’s Minister for National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nadeem Jan and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam on September 5, 2023 decided that Pakistan’s drug regulatory authority will work out a comprehensive strategy with its Iranian counterpart to receive the supply of life-saving drugs.



As per a report published in DAWN, the Iranian Ambassador had called on the Pakistani Minister when the two sides “discussed diverse areas of cooperation in the field of health between the two countries.”