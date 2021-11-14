New Emirati lightweight UCAV "Reach-S"

Look at the nose of Bayraktar and the nose of Reach-S.. You will notice that the nose of Bayraktar is more tapered, and this flatness in the body is generally connected to the three air holes above and on the sides of the body on the side of the engine.. While you will notice that the Reach-S has a more rounded nose and this is connected to the hull as it arches lower to the single engine hatch (which is located above the rear of the hull)The wheels are somewhat different, although they are similar in that they are retractable,,,The wings in Bayraktar point upwards the farther from the body, while in the Reach S they are straight..REACH-SSpeed: 80 knotsMax Altitude: 19000 feetPayload: 120kgRange: 200 kmRoaming: 24 hoursBayraktar TB2Speed: 70 knotsMax Altitude: 27000 feetPayload: 150 kgRange: 150 kmRoaming: 27 hours