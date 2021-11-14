New Emirati lightweight UCAV "Reach-S"

Philip the Arab
This was the new UCAV made by Halcon and shown at the Dubai airshow, it has 4 Desert sting-16 missiles.
Can you compare it with tb2?
It is lighter in weight but has less endurance and payload. Overall it is quite similar though.Can you compare it with tb2?
Look at the nose of Bayraktar and the nose of Reach-S.. You will notice that the nose of Bayraktar is more tapered, and this flatness in the body is generally connected to the three air holes above and on the sides of the body on the side of the engine.. While you will notice that the Reach-S has a more rounded nose and this is connected to the hull as it arches lower to the single engine hatch (which is located above the rear of the hull)
The wheels are somewhat different, although they are similar in that they are retractable,,,
The wings in Bayraktar point upwards the farther from the body, while in the Reach S they are straight..
REACH-S
Speed: 80 knots
Max Altitude: 19000 feet
Payload: 120kg
Range: 200 km
Roaming: 24 hours
Bayraktar TB2
Speed: 70 knots
Max Altitude: 27000 feet
Payload: 150 kg
Range: 150 km
Roaming: 27 hours
Post # 5 explains the differences.. hope you got through it..
IMO this is probably the optimal design for an expendable attack and ISR drone. Not only the TB2, but Pakistan's Shahpar-2 is also similar. My guess: This design functions well from most environments, is cheaper to manufacture in numbers, and does a good enough job for guided-strikes. The end-user isn't worried about losing these in combat either.View attachment 796247
The EDGE Halcon Reach-S armed MALE UAV at the Dubai Airshow 2021. (Janes/Akshara Parakala)
United Arab Emirates' (UAE's) EDGE Group subsidiary Halcon showcased the full-scale model of Reach-S fixed-wing armed medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the Dubai Airshow 2021.
Halcon showed the model carrying four Desert Sting-16 (DS-16) precision-guided weapons and an electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) sensor, suggesting the primary intention of the UAV is to be used in surveillance and combat roles.
The UAV features high-mounted high-aspect ratio, straight wings, elongated fuselage pod, and twin tail booms attached to the inboard section of wings ending in an inverted V-tail. The Reach-S is incorporated by fixed tricycle main wheel landing gear and retractable nosewheel landing gear. The wings are provided with two hardpoints on each side and the fuselage houses a gimbal stabilised EO/IR turret behind the nosewheel.
The rear of the fuselage is installed with a Rotax 912 engine driving a three-bladed propeller in pusher configuration. The UAV is expected to perform the flight tests with a maximum take-off weight of 600 kg, including payload weight of 120 kg. The 12 m wingspan, 5.5 m-long UAV is designed to attain a maximum altitude of 19,000 ft, 80 kt cruising speed, 24 h endurance, and 200 km communication range.
The programme is understood to be at the initial levels of the design phase and it is expected to take at least another year for the first flight.