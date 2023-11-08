National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC)

What's new

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Joined
Sep 20, 2008
Messages
15,904
Reaction score
244
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The National Disaster Management Authority officially inaugurated the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) this is a separate EOC to the NCMC and will function as a coordination, communication and collaboration hub during large scale emergencies and disasters, multi-agency partners have been invited to form part of the National Institute of Disaster and Emergency Management that will oversee early warning systems, proactive preparedness, global outreach and risk communication in an effective manner.
